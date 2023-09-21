Creativity Key To Successful Innovation Says Newly Appointed Chief Scientist

Callaghan Innovation’s first Chief Scientist says both creativity and science excellence are vitally important if Aotearoa is to realise its environmental, social, and economic potential.

Andrea Bubendorfer joins Callaghan Innovation’s executive leadership team on a two-year secondment from her current position leading the Applied Technologies team.

“I've always loved science but getting things out of the lab so they can be used by people to create prosperity and a better future gives so much more meaning to our work,” she says.

“To do this successfully requires not only science and technological excellence but also the creativity required to develop and commericalise a successful product for global markets.”

She has experience in diverse fields including high-temperature superconductivity, medical technologies, and microfabrication. A career highlight was leading the award winning MicroMaker team that developed a scalable, rapid 3D printing technology that creates tiny devices that help to simplify the manufacturing process and can significantly reduce costs.

“It was a humbling experience working with such talented scientists and engineers to turn this idea into reality. I look forward to applying learnings from this experience and my career more broadly to a role that gives science a voice at the top table,” says Andrea.

In her new role Andrea will work closely with Callaghan Innovation executive leadership to develop the national innovation agency’s science strategy and ensure organisational science and technology capabilities meet the needs of Aotearoa.

Chief Executive Stefan Korn says he is delighted with the appointment. “Andrea has the expertise, curiosity and passion required for this role. Our current executive team and our Board are delighted with this appointment and we look forward to working with Andrea as she engages with other Chief Scientists in Aotearoa’s innovation ecosystem and beyond.”

