Disruptive Weather Ahead

MetService forecasts heavy snow, strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms for the end of the working week and into the first weekend of the school holidays. The active front moving northwards up Te Waipounamu/the South Island continues to cause havoc, with fourteen Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are currently in place in Te Waipounamu/the South Island.

With this weather coinciding with a time where many kiwis will be travelling, we urge everyone to stay up to date with MetService forecasts, Watches, and Warnings; along with road information from Waka Kotahi.

MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor offers more detail: “Overnight we’ve seen widespread disruption resulting from this strong, moist northwesterly flow. Rainfall totals in Fiordland have exceeded 100 mm in twelve hours; gusts of 150 km/h recorded in Canterbury High Country; and 2500 lightning strikes detected in the southwest of Te Waipounamu/the South Island.”

As the front moves northwards, a southerly change follows behind: Heavy Snow Warnings for inland Canterbury including the Mackenzie Country begin early Friday morning, with up to 40 centimetres of snow expected. While this will be unwelcome news for the rural community, ski fields in the region will no doubt appreciate the fresh spring snow ahead of the first week of the school holidays. A drop in temperatures alongside the wind change will be noticeable following days of above average temperatures.

As conditions settle in the south, impacts of the active front will begin to be felt in Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for Taranaki Maunga/Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range, beginning on Saturday. Metservice will issue additional Watches and Warnings closer to the time, as significant and widespread impacts are possible for Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island.

“The rain band meets with air originating from the north of Aotearoa/New Zealand as it moves on to Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island, adding even more moist air into the mix, with rain for all corners of the island. The heaviest rain is expected in the second half of Saturday and Sunday morning, likely disrupting travel on what will no doubt be a busy weekend on the roads. Keeping up to date with forecasts as well as road conditions will be imperative this weekend for any families heading away for the school holidays.” O’Connor continues.

By Sunday night, the front moves to the northeast of Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island and becomes slow-moving – uncertainty remains as to the exact location of the front at this time and MetService forecasters are monitoring the situation closely and will issue updates throughout the weekend.

