Disruptive Weather Ahead

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService forecasts heavy snow, strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms for the end of the working week and into the first weekend of the school holidays. The active front moving northwards up Te Waipounamu/the South Island continues to cause havoc, with fourteen Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are currently in place in Te Waipounamu/the South Island.

With this weather coinciding with a time where many kiwis will be travelling, we urge everyone to stay up to date with MetService forecasts, Watches, and Warnings; along with road information from Waka Kotahi.

MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor offers more detail: “Overnight we’ve seen widespread disruption resulting from this strong, moist northwesterly flow. Rainfall totals in Fiordland have exceeded 100 mm in twelve hours; gusts of 150 km/h recorded in Canterbury High Country; and 2500 lightning strikes detected in the southwest of Te Waipounamu/the South Island.”

As the front moves northwards, a southerly change follows behind: Heavy Snow Warnings for inland Canterbury including the Mackenzie Country begin early Friday morning, with up to 40 centimetres of snow expected. While this will be unwelcome news for the rural community, ski fields in the region will no doubt appreciate the fresh spring snow ahead of the first week of the school holidays. A drop in temperatures alongside the wind change will be noticeable following days of above average temperatures.

As conditions settle in the south, impacts of the active front will begin to be felt in Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for Taranaki Maunga/Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range, beginning on Saturday. Metservice will issue additional Watches and Warnings closer to the time, as significant and widespread impacts are possible for Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island.

“The rain band meets with air originating from the north of Aotearoa/New Zealand as it moves on to Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island, adding even more moist air into the mix, with rain for all corners of the island. The heaviest rain is expected in the second half of Saturday and Sunday morning, likely disrupting travel on what will no doubt be a busy weekend on the roads. Keeping up to date with forecasts as well as road conditions will be imperative this weekend for any families heading away for the school holidays.” O’Connor continues.

By Sunday night, the front moves to the northeast of Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island and becomes slow-moving – uncertainty remains as to the exact location of the front at this time and MetService forecasters are monitoring the situation closely and will issue updates throughout the weekend.

DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

