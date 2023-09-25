Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

MOTAT and Dodd-Walls in colourful collaboration

Monday, 25 September 2023, 8:03 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

MOTAT and the Te Whai Ao Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonic and Quantum Technologies are proud to announce a significant enhancement to their long-running partnership, with Dodd-Walls investing in the Museum’s new science and technology centre opening in April 2024.

The Dodd-Walls Centre will sponsor the centre’s Light and Colour gallery – set to be an exhibition drawcard. They will also become a mainstay of Innovation Hall activity and programming, where young people and their whānau will get hands on with science and technology.

Light and Colour will be a dynamic and highly interactive gallery and is the first area of the main exhibition visitors will encounter. They will be greeted by a spectacular upright rainbow, referencing one of the tohu (signs) Kupe experienced on his journey to Aotearoa, letting him know he was on the right path.

This gallery will explore many aspects of light and colour including the electromagnetic spectrum, light waves, as well as reflection and refraction, making it a natural fit for Dodd-Walls to support. The centre for photonic and quantum technologies has already lent its expertise to content development for interactive activities, touch screens and video showing scientists at work.

The sponsorship builds on the ongoing relationship between MOTAT and The Dodd-Walls Centre adding to their many years of support of MOTAT’s education programme and collaboration on programming for New Zealand Tech Week and International Day of Light.

MOTAT’s General Manager Museum Experience Sally Manuireva says: “We are thrilled Dodd-Walls

has agreed to expand on our already successful partnership. Their expertise and support are invaluable as we continue to develop our new centre, designed to immerse our young visitors,

students and families in the world of science and technology that exists all around us.

“We look forward to working with their team to develop content and programming that is unique to Aotearoa and meets the needs of our visitors, keeping them engaged and learning without even realising it as they are having so much fun.”

“Extending our partnership with MOTAT to develop a new science and technology centre is a major milestone for quantum technologies and photonics in Aotearoa,” says Te Whai Ao – Dodd-Walls Director, Professor Frédérique Vanholsbeeck.

“We are seeing an uptick of interest into this area of science; we hope this educational exhibit will help feed some of this curiosity and inspire more people to pursue a career in our field.”

“It’s always a pleasure working alongside MOTAT. We are excited to see what this partnership holds in the future.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More


Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More

DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 