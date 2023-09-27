Eight Of 10 Warmest Years In New Zealand Recorded In Last Decade



Eight out of the 10 warmest years ever recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand up to 2022 have been within the last decade, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“Average annual temperatures have increased nationwide in the last century and 2022 was the warmest year on record,” environment and agricultural statistics senior manager Stuart Jones said.

Data collected over the last 114 years from sites across the country show long-term changes in climate, with the trend of temperatures increasing.

“New Zealand’s annual average temperature rose by 1.26 degrees Celsius between 1909 and 2022,” Jones said.

As well as the temperature indicator, Stats NZ published the following atmosphere and climate indicators today: drought, rainfall, extreme rainfall, extreme wind, frost and growing degree days, El Niño Southern Oscillation, atmospheric ozone, and greenhouse gas concentrations.

