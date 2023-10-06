Seed Testing Analysts And Technicians Recognised

At the annual conference of the NZ Grain and Seed Trade Association, held earlier this week, the NZ Seeds Authority announced an industry-endorsed certificate recognising seed testing laboratory staff.

Seed laboratories and their staff provide a range of essential services to the seed sector and their customers.

The laboratory teams provide a range of detailed reports ranging from plant health to seed viability and germination potential, helping farmers, and assuring customers in our domestic and overseas markets.

Extracting this and other seed test information are seed analysts and other technicians.

Their service and hard work fly under the radar and in recognition of the profession, our industry bodies, in collaboration with seed laboratory managers and the NZ Seed Testing Society, have begun awarding the certificate of experience and proficiency to nominated staff.

The awarding of an industry-recognised certificate brings a step change in thinking about the profession and will increase awareness of the profession, retain staff and attract the next generation to take up the role.

Speaking on behalf of the wider trade, Association general manager Thomas Chin said seed laboratories and technicians play a key role in providing the industry with a range of test results, including plant health, seed purity and germination data

"So, it's very important that we have a strong recognition of seed analysts and the role they play in advancing our industry forward”, he said.

Kelly Evans, chairperson of NZSTS, agrees that recognition of seed testing professionals is hugely important and sees great benefits for increasing visibility of the seed testing field.

She said, “This industry-supported certificate of recognition is a major step towards developing the relationship between seed testing and wider industry, so that analysts and technicians may understand the context of their work and other industry professionals can deepen their understanding of the seed testing process and the results they interpret.”

