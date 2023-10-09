Southwesterly Winds With A Mix Of Showers And Fine Weather

MetService is forecasting southwest winds and showers to affect parts of the country to start this week but those with a keen eye on the weather should find a decent window to enjoy the outdoors.

Southwesterly winds are the main influence on the weather for the first half of the week. Strong Wind Watches are in force for the very southern end of the country today with the Tararua District and southern Hawke’s Bay also on Watch from 9pm tonight (Monday).

The southerly aspect of the wind keeps the temperatures from climbing far from their October averages and a burst of cool air brings risk of snowfall about the Porters and Lewis Passes. Road Snowfall Warnings are in force from late afternoon on Tuesday.

This same cool air moving up the country brings the risk of a few heavy showers and maybe even a couple lightning strikes to some eastern regions on Tuesday - with the risk of thunderstorms moving northward on Wednesday.

On Friday, the winds turn around to the northwest which pumps up the temperature but is also a sign of rain to come.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: “While temperatures might be running a little cool at first this week, it still looks like a large portion of the country will be able to find a decent dry window to get out and about, just might need to keep a windbreaker handy.”

