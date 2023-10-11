Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Release Of Our Atmosphere And Climate 2023

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: Ministry for the Environment

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ are today releasing the latest, three-yearly update about the state of Aotearoa New Zealand’s atmosphere and climate.

Our atmosphere and climate 2023 provides further evidence that emissions from human activities are putting pressure on our climate, which is adversely impacting the environment, communities, Māori interests, infrastructure, and the economy.

Read the media release at New report highlights pressures on Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate.

Please contact the Ministry for the Environment and/or Stats NZ media teams via the contact details on the media release if you have any questions about the report or would like to request an interview.

About Our atmosphere and climate 2023

Our atmosphere and climate 2023 updates our last atmosphere and climate reports in 2017 and 2020. The report brings together recently published Stats NZ indicator data, as well as insights from research literature, to show how and why our climate is changing. The report also shows the impacts these changes are having on the environment, public health, wellbeing, culture, the economy, infrastructure and recreation in Aotearoa. A primary theme of this year’s report is the threat that climate change poses to Aotearoa’s biodiversity and ecosystems.

The outlook for atmosphere and climate

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Building on Our atmosphere and climate 2020, this report also includes a series of evidence-based assessments about the outlook for atmosphere and climate. Looking ahead, as well as behind, represents an important shift in our approach to environmental reporting. We hope that this information helps people to understand climate change better and plan for the future.

Education resources

Alongside the Our atmosphere and climate 2023 report, the Ministry has also used the digital storytelling platform ArcGIS StoryMaps to look at the impacts our changing climate is having on the plants and animals that call Aotearoa New Zealand home.

Four stories, which include, photos, maps, videos, graphics and interactive features, show how climate change is causing:

  • our glaciers to disappear and our snowlines to retreat, impacting biodiversity
  • trees in our forests to produce more seeds, increasing the number of pests that predate on birds
  • our oceans to warm, rise and become more acidic, which is impacting marine species
  • stronger cyclones, hotter heatwaves and more frequent droughts and wildfires that result in losses and damages for nature and people.

Publicly available material from 10:45am, Wednesday 11 October

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry for the Environment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More


MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 