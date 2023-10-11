New Report Highlights Pressures On Aotearoa New Zealand's Climate

Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are changing Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate, impacting the environment, communities, and the economy, according to a new report.

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have released the latest, three-yearly update about the state of Aotearoa’s atmosphere and climate.

Our atmosphere and climate 2023 provides further evidence that emissions from human activities are putting pressure on our climate, which is adversely impacting the environment, communities, Māori interests, infrastructure, and the economy.

The Ministry’s Deputy Secretary – Joint Evidence, Data and Insights Group, Natasha Lewis, says eight of the ten warmest years recorded in Aotearoa up to 2022 have been in the last decade.

“Even minor changes in our climate can have big effects on our environment. Rising temperatures have a significant effect on agriculture, energy demand, ecosystems, and recreation,” she says.



