Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Some Homes Contain 3x More Air Pollution, NIWA Finds

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:41 pm
Press Release: NIWA

A new study from NIWA has mapped outdoor air quality for Invercargill and Alexandra in more detail than ever before.

Researchers found that outdoor air in the most polluted locations contained three times as much particulate matter - from smoke and other pollutants - as the air in the least polluted areas.

Dr Ian Longley is NIWA’s principal scientist for air quality. He says this is largely due to where the wind blows.

"We have managed to pinpoint exactly where air pollution is better or worse across the whole area. Interestingly, it’s not necessarily where the pollution is created that you find poorer air quality. Rather, it tends to settle where the wind transports it, which is generally southward in Invercargill and westward in Alexandra.

"Air also settles into valleys, even shallow ones, meaning that even in relatively flat towns like Invercargill, you get more pollution in lower areas of land," said Dr Longley.

Environment Southland partially funded this mapping project to better understand the concentrations of pollutants people in Invercargill are breathing in every day from fireplaces, industry and vehicles.

Dr Nick Talbot, Environment Southland air and terrestrial science team leader, says the data backs up why it’s important, no matter where someone lives in the Invercargill airshed, that they are being mindful of how they are burning.

"It doesn’t matter if you live in south Invercargill or north Invercargill, what matters is doing your best to reduce air pollution while keeping your whānau warm over winter. The best way to do this is by burning dry wood hot and bright, not banking your fires overnight and making sure to get your chimney cleaned regularly. This will help Southlanders breathe easy."

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A second part of the NIWA study looked at how much of this pollution is getting into people’s houses. Working alongside local community organisation South Alive, NIWA installed air quality monitors in the homes of six volunteers in Invercargill to collect data every few minutes on levels of particulate matter.

This enabled the scientists to work out whether indoor air was being contaminated from inside or from outside the home, or both.

"Even though our homes feel generally secure from the outside world, we found that at least half of the polluted air is finding its way in, whether that be through doors, floorboards, or small gaps in the walls," said Dr Longley.

Air pollution is particularly bad in the winter months when more people are burning wood and coal to keep warm. This worsens the air quality in towns and cities across New Zealand, especially when the wind drops.

Poor air quality has been linked to several health conditions, such as headaches, asthma, and respiratory infections.

"Luckily, there are solutions - we trialled air filtration units in the homes of our volunteers and were able to reduce pollution levels by 50-90%. They do make a bit of noise, somewhat like a heat pump, but most people found a good spot for them and were very happy to have them.

"In fact, when we removed them at the end of the study, we had a couple of comments saying what a shame it was, because people could really feel the difference," said Dr Longley.

NIWA hopes their study will help councils better understand how air quality varies in towns and cities, which in turn will help set regulation and design solutions for good indoor air quality in the future.

There are plans to replicate it in towns and cities across the country.

"Although we can use filtration to scrub indoor air clean, it is always better to stop or reduce pollution at its source. Switching to electric heating will remove heating emissions entirely, while keeping chimneys clean, using dry or ultra-low emission wood, and using pellet burners are a few other steps that people can take that will help.

"In all, there are many things we can do to keep our homes and whānau healthy, and this study is a big step in helping to drive the best action moving forward."

The study also used Otago Regional Council’s air-quality data from Alexandra and Environment Southland’s data from Invercargill.

Video: https://vimeo.com/867770812/01dc46cb7f

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 