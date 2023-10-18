Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Weekend Weather

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: MetService

With a long weekend on the horizon MetService has some good news about what’s in store.

After a week of thunderstorms, strong winds and seesawing temperatures, the good news is the weekend is shaping up to bring some more settled weather back to the shores of Aotearoa New Zealand.

There is a fly in the ointment however, a slow-moving area of low-pressure drifting just to the north of the country will be keeping some cloudier skies and showers in the north for the start of the long weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law comments, “For many there’s plenty to look forward to this long weekend no matter where you’ll be! While we will be seeing some cloudier skies in the north at first this weekend, there is an improvement in the weather for the second half from Northland to the Bay of Plenty. If you are off to the east coast, the first half of the weekend looks best, with cloudier skies returning for the second half.”

“For the South Island the West Coast looks set to stay dry with spells of sunshine. Thickening cloud in the east could bring an odd shower through the long weekend but there will be plenty of dry weather to enjoy” said Law

In terms of temperatures, some cooler air moves further north across the South Island for Sunday and brings a cooler feel, before recovering again on Monday (Christchurch highs on Saturday 18°C, Sunday 12°C and Monday 18°C.)

Weather picks for this weekend could be Whanganui, which looks to stay dry all weekend with temperatures reaching 20°C.

Wherever you are going to be, check the forecast at metservice.com to get the best out of the weekend.

