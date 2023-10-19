Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Increase 0.2 Percent In The June 2023 Quarter



New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions increased 0.2 percent (33 kilotonnes) in the June 2023 quarter, after a 0.1 percent increase (26 kilotonnes) in the March 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Increases in June 2023 quarter emissions from transport, postal, and warehousing and manufacturing industries were offset by a large decrease in emissions from the electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry.

Stats NZ released emissions statistics for both the March and June 2023 quarters today. As a result, this and future quarterly greenhouse gas emissions statistics are now available earlier.

