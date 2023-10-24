Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Snow And A Tropical Cyclone

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a week of contrasting weather, with warm temperatures mid-week giving way to a chilly blast that is expected to bring unseasonable cold and snow to low levels on Friday for the South Island. This all plays out while Severe Tropical Cyclone (TC) Lola in the western Pacific tracks towards Vanuatu, with MetService meteorologists keeping a keen eye on what it might mean for Aotearoa New Zealand at the end of the weekend into next week.

The working week kicks off with a strong, moist northwesterly flow that brings wet weather for the western South Island, Tararua Range and Taranaki Maunga, as well as strong winds for central Aotearoa New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane comments: “Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Watches have been issued to cover many areas in the South Island, lower North Island and Mount Taranaki into Wednesday morning. This weather system is a bit of a taster of what’s to come later this week.”

“Temperatures rise to the mid to upper-20s on Wednesday and Thursday for the eastern stretch of the country. Christchurch, Kaikōura, Napier and Hastings could see some of their warmest temperatures this spring on Thursday."

The truly changeable nature of spring is on full display from Thursday to Friday, as the next approaching weather system comes through with a contrasting cold blast.

“It will feel like someone has turned the dial back to winter mode. Dunedin, for example, goes from a warm 21°C maximum on Thursday to just an 8°C high on Friday – a very noticeable change!” Makgabutlane says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The bitterly cold southwesterly flow also brings showers of snow to much of the South Island on Friday, even falling near sea level in Southland and coastal Otago, including Clutha.

“This may have an impact on livestock and farmers are encouraged to take advantage of the next few days to prepare accordingly. Travel may also be impacted on Friday as widespread snow showers are expected across the South Island,” Makgabutlane details.

In addition to the icy blast, the weather system brings a dousing of heavy rain to the western South Island and strong winds for much of the South Island and lower North Island on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu and the western Pacific are bracing for Severe Tropical Cyclone Lola, which as of Tuesday morning was a Category 5, making it the most intense tropical cyclone to form ahead of the official start of the season (1 November to 30 April) in recorded history. Thoughts are with our neighbours in the Pacific.

Signals at the moment are that the system will weaken as it heads south but is likely to interact with another system forming in the Tasman Sea.

“There is still plenty of time to clarify where and what impacts the remains of Lola will have on Aotearoa New Zealand. Early indications are that into early next week the northern parts of the country are most likely to see wetter weather and strong winds, while high pressure builds across the southern parts of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Makgabutlane comments.

“The MetService forecasting team will continue to monitor the situation in the Tropics. The best advice is to stay up to date with the latest MetService forecasts and any Watches and Warnings issued.”

Severe TC Lola will be bringing strong winds, heavy rain and damaging swell to Vanuatu and New Caledonia, and people in these areas are advised to keep up with any Warnings issued by the local meteorological centres and emergency services. While Severe TC Lola remains in the Tropics, Fiji Meteorological Service will be producing the warnings and track maps, which are available on their website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 