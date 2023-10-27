Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Have Your Say On Safeguarding Wellington’s Fresh And Coastal Waters

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Measures to maintain and enhance Wellington waterbodiesare among proposed changes to Greater Wellington’s Natural Resources Plan (NRP) unanimously supported by regional councillors at yesterday’s council meeting.

NRP Change 1, which includes policies and rules to protect fresh and coastal waters, as well as Te Awarua-o-Porirua (Porirua Harbour) and Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Harbour), will now move to public consultation.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter says the proposed changes would strengthen the role of Council and mana whenua as kaitiaki, ensuring water and land use is managed sustainably.

“Wellingtonians want to swim and collect kai in their awa and moana. They want healthy wai, thriving ecosystems and a regional council committed to protecting te taiao.” Cr Ponter says.

“Following years of in-depth discussion with mana whenua and our communities, we’ve reached a key milestone today, in proposing significant changes that will safeguard our fresh and coastal waters by managing land-based activities that affect them.”

Development of Change 1 has been driven by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM) and mana whenua and community direction for improved water quality through Council's Whaitua programmes. (WIPs).

“Implementation Programmes for Porirua and Wellington capture a holistic viewpoint, with valuable input from mana whenua, community and local councils on the work required to restore Te Mana o te Wai”, Cr Ponter says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Te Upoko Taiao Chair and regional councillor David Lee acknowledges the vital role of the Whaitua Committee members and mana whenua have played throughout the community-led process.

“Greater Wellington wishes to acknowledge the mahi of our Whaitua Committee members and mana whenua, whose unwavering commitment and vast array of knowledge have been instrumental in setting these proposed freshwater standards.”

Under the NPS-FM, regional councils must introduce regulations that extend protection of freshwater, and non-regulatory measures like action plans to achieve water quality targets.

Greater Wellington Environment Committee chair Penny Gaylor says NRP Change 1 aims to reduce the amount of contaminants being discharged to water bodies from activities like earthworks and urban development.

“It also recommends amendments to regional biodiversity schedules, to protect more of our precious native plants, animals and ecosystems, like the black coral colony recently identified on the Kāpiti Coast.”

Consultation on Change 1 to the National Resources Plan is open from 30 Octoberuntil 15 December 2023.

Find out more about NRP Change 1 and the proposed changes to the NRP at Greater Wellington — Natural Resources Plan – 2023 changes (gw.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 