Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Tech Will Help NZ Prepare For Quakes And Other Hazards

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Advances in technology will help Aotearoa New Zealand become more resilient in dealing with natural hazards such as major earthquakes and landslides, says a retiring Canterbury academic.

Emeritus Professor Jarg Pettinga, who has spent four decades researching seismic and landslide hazards, is stepping down after 43 years in the Department of Geological Sciences at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), including 15 years as a professor.

He says the range of new ground surface technologies now available to researchers has been the most dramatic change during his career, which has seen him make significant contributions to the fields of plate tectonics, earthquake geology and landscape evolution.

“The most exciting developments have been around the technologies now available to capture landforms in high detail and with tremendous accuracy, such as the imagery provided by airborne LiDAR survey data and satellites. There’s so much more information available that we’re able to make use of to develop models and provide in-depth understanding of geological evolution and landform changes. These are immensely powerful tools.

“Similarly, in the marine environment, we’re now able to survey and obtain high resolution maps of the seafloor and the geology beneath, so we’re much more advanced in terms of the detail that we can observe and interpret. That has provided crucial new research documenting offshore earthquake activity and the active seabed process around New Zealand. These data are a vital addition to underpinning our national seismic hazard modelling and determining the tsunami hazard.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

During his distinguished career, Emeritus Professor Pettinga has provided expert advice to regional and national groups. He shared his seismic knowledge following the devastating Canterbury earthquake sequence, and again in 2016 following the Kaikoura quake, and gave evidence at the Canterbury Earthquakes Royal Commission of inquiry.

“One of my main career highlights has been my contribution to a better understanding of seismic hazards in the Canterbury region,” he says. “It’s research that I worked on in collaboration with PhD and master’s research students, and academic and technical staff at UC and other external organisations, especially NIWA and GNS Science.”

He also feels positive about his early career research documenting the development of the Hikurangi Subduction Margin located along the eastern North Island of New Zealand, a tectonic plate-boundary structure.

“It was one of the first formally published detailed examples of how a plate boundary subduction zone evolves. It’s still very topical now because it’s a region most likely to generate a very large earthquake or mega-quake,” he says.

Emeritus Professor Pettinga chaired the Gateway Antarctica Advisory Board for seven years, and also chaired the Royal Society Te Apārangi Marsden Fund Earth Science and Astronomy Panel for six years. He has been recognised with awards and honours throughout his career, including the prestigious Hamilton Award of the Royal Society of NZ in 1984, a UC Teaching Award in 2005 and the Antarctic Service Medal from the National Science Foundation in the United States in 2005.

He spent a year at the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1986 as a Fullbright Visiting Research Scholar undertaking a research mapping project in the Southern California desert region.

During his time at UC, he has held various senior roles alongside his research and teaching duties, including Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor in 2012 and 2016, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor for the College of Science in 2009 and College of Arts 2009-2010, Acting Director of UC’s Research and Innovation Office in 2020, and Director of the Natural Hazards Research Centre. He also served as Head of the Department of Geological Sciences from 2007-2016.

Emeritus Professor is an honorary title awarded by the UC Council to retiring, long-serving professors who have made an outstanding contribution in their field. Emeritus Professor Pettinga’s achievement was celebrated at a UC event last night.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 