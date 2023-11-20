CEP Keeping Cool In 2024 And Announces Conference Dates

The 2024 CEP conference will be held at Christchurch Town Hall on 28th and 29th May under the theme Keeping Cool.



The CEP annual conference has grown to become the biggest and most influential gathering of the year for energy efficiency, carbon management and sustainability professionals. It attracts professionals from across the country for two days of practical advice, guidance, discussion and debate.

The conference is held in association with the Bioenergy Association and coverage includes alternative fuels, efficiency, electrification, carbon reduction, lifecycle analysis, resilience and climate change.

In announcing the dates and theme, Dr Mike Hopkins, CEO of CEP, said: “The two days is packed with informative material backed up by real world examples of efficiency and decarbonisation projects that are saving thousands of dollars and tonnes of emissions. Our focus is very much about getting things done. The people who come along to our conference leave enthused and informed and, perhaps most importantly of all, better placed to make a difference in their organisations or for their clients. Whether you go to conferences for the networking, to see the latest innovations and equipment on display or to hear from the best practitioners in decarbonisation from around the world, then you need to be in Christchurch at the end of next May for CEP 2024, Keeping Cool.”

CEP will be issuing more information on Keynote speakers shortly. The sponsorship and exhibition prospectus is available on the CEP website now and registrations will open soon.

