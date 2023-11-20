Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

CEP Keeping Cool In 2024 And Announces Conference Dates

Monday, 20 November 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: CEPNZ

The 2024 CEP conference will be held at Christchurch Town Hall on 28th and 29th May under the theme Keeping Cool.
 

The CEP annual conference has grown to become the biggest and most influential gathering of the year for energy efficiency, carbon management and sustainability professionals. It attracts professionals from across the country for two days of practical advice, guidance, discussion and debate.

The conference is held in association with the Bioenergy Association and coverage includes alternative fuels, efficiency, electrification, carbon reduction, lifecycle analysis, resilience and climate change.

In announcing the dates and theme, Dr Mike Hopkins, CEO of CEP, said: “The two days is packed with informative material backed up by real world examples of efficiency and decarbonisation projects that are saving thousands of dollars and tonnes of emissions. Our focus is very much about getting things done. The people who come along to our conference leave enthused and informed and, perhaps most importantly of all, better placed to make a difference in their organisations or for their clients. Whether you go to conferences for the networking, to see the latest innovations and equipment on display or to hear from the best practitioners in decarbonisation from around the world, then you need to be in Christchurch at the end of next May for CEP 2024, Keeping Cool.”

CEP will be issuing more information on Keynote speakers shortly. The sponsorship and exhibition prospectus is available on the CEP website now and registrations will open soon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CEPNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 