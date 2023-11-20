Thunderstorms, Warmth, And A Cool End To The Week

MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the risk of downpours in the Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty regions this Monday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain continues to fall in the eastern areas of the North Island while the majority of the South Island remains relatively settled until a frontal system arrives on Thursday.

The remnants of a low pressure system is lying across the North Island to start the week. This system has brought warm and humid air in around the northern half of the North Island, which is increasing the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The highest risk is for the Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty regions where there’s sufficient likelihood of downpours (rain exceeding 25mm/hour) for a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris mentions: “The Watch covers the potential of severe thunderstorms, if we observe one on our radar network then we will issue a Red Severe Thunderstorm Warning, this means that impacts are likely and people should avoid the area if possible.”

Heading south, there is a risk of thunderstorms for inland areas between Kahurangi National Park and Otago.

Persistent, and sometimes heavy, rain is streaming onto eastern regions of the North Island, with Watches and Orange Warnings for heavy rain currently in force until Tuesday.

Eastern areas of the North Island will continue to be impacted by onshore winds until Wednesday, which means overcast days with rain, more persistent about higher ground.

The upper half of the North Island and inland areas of the South Island will have light winds and clear skies this week, however during the afternoons showers could pop up with the potential of thunderstorms sprinkled in the mix.

Temperatures will broadly be on the balmy side for most this week, with Christchurch forecast to reach 26°C on Thursday; that’s around 6°C warmer than their average daytime maximum for this time of year. However, Cantabrians will need to wrap back up on Friday as we’re forecasting a high of 14°C due to an outbreak of cooler air from the Southern Ocean.

The arrival of the cool air is preceded by rain setting in on Fiordland on Wednesday. This band of rain quickly zips northward on Thursday and moves across the North Island on Friday. This system brings a big dip in temperatures, a burst of heavy rain, and there could be some quite blustery southerly winds in places. We recommend keeping up with our forecasts surrounding this system so you don’t get caught underprepared.

