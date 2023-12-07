Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Supreme Science Award For Pest-fighting Pioneer

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: AgResearch

A long-serving scientist who took the fight to pasture pests in New Zealand and reaped huge benefits for the country has won the highest honour at the 2023 Science New Zealand Awards.

AgResearch emeritus scientist Stephen Goldson was last night named the Supreme Award winner in recognition of a career in which he and his team found a way to control pasture-consuming weevils costing the country hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Dr Goldson led the identification and introduction to New Zealand of wasps that are the natural enemies of the lucerne, Argentine stem and clover root weevils. The “parasitoid” wasps proved highly effective in seeking out the weevils and killing or sterilising them by laying eggs inside the pests.

The judges said Dr Goldson stood out among the finalists for the economic and environmental benefits of his work “and the excellence of his research sustained over a long period of time”.

The arrival of these weevils on New Zealand’s shores decades ago “ripped the pasture to shreds many times”, Dr Goldson says.

“It was problem insecticides weren’t able to deal with, for many reasons. These pests together were costing about $400 to $500 million a year to the primary industries. We had three weevil pests and we’ve suppressed them all, using natural enemies we’ve brought in from where these pests came from.”

Dr Goldson described it as “one chance in a thousand” to get a good result from the effort of introducing the wasps.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It was a long-term project. It was expensive and very risky, and it worked. And without teamwork, this couldn’t have been done.”

In addition to the wasps reducing the lost production from depleted pastures, they have also had the effect of reduced insecticide use and environmental impacts that those chemicals can entail.

Despite the successes in suppression of these pests, Dr Goldson has more recently led research showing that the weevils are beginning to evolve resistance against the introduced wasps. This has added urgency to develop new environmentally friendly methods to counter the pests.

Work is now underway in conjunction with the University of Otago to look at the genetics of biocontrols such as these wasps to figure out how to maximise their reliability and efficiency.

In his time at AgResearch, and a predecessor organisation MAF Technology, Dr Goldson has also established himself as a leading thinker and strategist on science and its role in New Zealand.

Last night’s award is just the latest in the series of honours since 2000.

“I’m very glad to have made a contribution.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AgResearch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 