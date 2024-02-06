Scoop And MainCross Partner To Help Kiwis Launch Their Branded Digital Networks

Launching a branded content or community network is now easier, quicker and more impactful as Scoop and MainCross Systems come together to help Kiwis power their own digital network sites and apps.

MainCross – a no code Network CMS – is an integrated digital network builder that enables anyone to launch and manage their own white-labeled network site in minutes. This helps professionals and organisations build a digital presence that integrates the three pillars of online growth - content, community, commerce.

Scoop has been using MainCross services for the last three years, and this partnership builds on that experience to bring this innovative digital media and social network technology to New Zealand.

“The Maincross stack opens up an entirely new world of innovation for us at Scoop Media. Native reader friendly features like OAuth authentication, persistent login and enabling readers to interact with and contribute content effortlessly has led us into a phase of reinvention for the next two decades of the Scoop.co.nz story,” Alastair Thompson, Founder, Scoop Media had said about their experience with MainCross.

As part of this introduction, there’s a special and limited-time offer of 50% off on annual MainCross plans for the first year for Scoop readers and partners.

Customers currently use MainCross to power many versatile projects – from hyperlocal community networks, content hubs and constituency platforms to industry-specific social commerce ventures and business sites.

These Network Sites can be launched in minutes as a mobile-responsive webapps and can be seamlessly scaled to installable webapps and native mobile apps.

In the Internet of today, launching your own network site helps:

Elevate the brand's visibility

Spark authentic interactions

Achieve growth & impact

The network builder bundles a growing feature set that includes a page builder, memberships, publishing tools for articles, polls, quizzes, forms, digest emails, event ticketing, payments, analytics and lots more.

Providing a unified toolkit for many usecases, MainCross also frees up digital marketers and community managers from the hassles of using multiple tools or plugins.

