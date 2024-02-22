Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EPA Decision Clears Way For New Research

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 12:33 pm
Press Release: AgResearch

Researchers have today welcomed a clarification by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) that will allow them to progress new avenues of research for the benefit of New Zealand.

In response to an application led by AgResearch and supported by 14 other research or industry organisations, the EPA has stated that organisms known as null segregants are not considered genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and are therefore not subject to the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 which places restrictions on use of GMOs in New Zealand.

A null segregant is the offspring of a genetically modified plant or animal but is not in itself genetically modified or containing any characteristics of being genetically modified. Until now, null segregant organisms have been treated by researchers and industry as if they are genetically modified, which had limited use in research.

The EPA says the introduction of any specific null segregant into the environment will still be verified case by case by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“This clarification does not change the way we treat genetically modified organisms used in research in New Zealand, but what it does do is give us clarity on the use of organisms that we saw as being a grey area within the regulations,” says AgResearch science team leader Richard Scott.

“We had a clear view as researchers that these null segregants were not GMOs, but now we have certainty from the EPA to support this.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The way is now cleared for researchers to consider the opportunities to use null segregants to deliver additional research and benefits to New Zealand’s productive industries and in areas such as health, nutrition, and wellbeing.”

Opportunities may include enhanced or speed breeding of productive plant species in New Zealand, and use of null segregants in conventional breeding programmes to develop new varieties of NZ-adapted ryegrass for example.

Plant & Food Research was one of 14 supporting applicants across research and industry sectors seeking this clarification, and its chief scientist Richard Newcomb agrees that it provides new avenues for research for New Zealand’s food and fibre sectors.

“Breeding new varieties can take more than a decade and every research tool we can utilise allows us to make more efficient advancements towards addressing fast-moving global threats to food production, such as climate change and biosecurity.”

The full finding by the EPA (including the application) can be viewed here: https://www.epa.govt.nz/assets/FileAPI/hsno-ar/APP204173/APP204173-Decision.pdf.

A short video explaining what a null segregant is can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLHatMyQCJs

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AgResearch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 