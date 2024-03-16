Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

University of Otago and Methane Mavericks Win Grand Prizes at Space for Planet Earth Challenge

Saturday, 16 March 2024, 12:22 pm
Press Release: SpaceBase

The team “Methane Mavericks” from Newham, Australia, and the University of Otago team from Dunedin, New Zealand, have been awarded the Grand Prizes in the Space for Planet Earth Challenge, an innovative competition focused on leveraging space technologies to address environmental issues.

Cristhian Delgado Fajardo and his team from the University of Otago clinched the top prize at the University level for their project "Satellite-based AI Emulators for Efficient Monitoring of Agricultural Methane Emissions in New Zealand." Their ground-breaking work aims to enhance the monitoring and management of methane emissions from agricultural activities in New Zealand using satellite data and artificial intelligence.

In the high school category, Olivia Hedge and Khoa Anh Do of Methane Mavericks from Newham, Australia, won the Grand Prize for their project "Using Sentinel Data to Identify and Prioritize Small-scale Emissions for MethaneSat." Their innovative approach utilizes satellite data to detect and prioritize small-scale methane emissions, contributing to the development of more effective mitigation strategies.

Six teams from New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines competed in the Challenge finals, presenting their projects to a panel of esteemed judges from various space agencies, research institutions, and organizations. The winners were awarded cash prizes of $25,000 NZD and $8,000 NZD for the University and high school categories, respectively, along with valuable mentorship opportunities from SpaceBase.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We are truly impressed by the calibre of work presented by these young innovators," said Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom, CEO of SpaceBase. "Their projects demonstrate the immense potential of space technologies in addressing pressing environmental challenges, and we are confident that their research will create a lasting impact in the region."

The Space for Planet Earth Challenge was organized by SpaceBase, a forward-thinking organization that leverages incentive prizes and space technologies to catalyse innovation and solve complex problems. The Challenge was made possible through the support of various sponsors and partners, including the Pacific Fund, K1W1, Orbica, AWS, US Embassy in New Zealand, Biome Trust, Rich Bodo through the Gift Trust, Australian Space Agency, New Zealand Space Agency, Auckland Space Institute, Callaghan Innovation, Outset Ventures, Auckland Unlimited, and Auckland Aerospace.

For more information about the Challenge and the winning projects, please visit spacebase.co/challenges.

About SpaceBase Limited:

SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand-based space education and consulting social enterprise with a mission to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunities to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, the organization has collaborated with economic development agencies, local and national governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 150 educational presentations and workshops, three Pacific and nationwide space and aerospace competitions, and has helped birth space communities and organizations locally and globally.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SpaceBase on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 