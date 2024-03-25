Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unsettled Weather In The Run-up To Easter

Monday, 25 March 2024, 2:32 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a series of fronts which will make their way over the country this week, bringing strong northwesterly winds and periods of rain, particularly for the South Island. On Thursday, a cold southwesterly flow takes over, and while it brings some clearer skies over the South Island, it also leads to lower temperatures.

This evening, a cold front reaches the South Island, preceded by strengthening northwesterly winds and accompanied by periods of heavy rain in the west. Strong Wind Watches have been issued for the Southland and Otago Regions, as well as the Canterbury High Country. Heavy Rain Watches are also in place for Fiordland and the ranges of the Westland District. These Severe Weather Watches are in place through the night into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Strong Wind Watch has also been issued for Wellington and Wairarapa from Carterton southwards, as the front moves onto the lower North Island overnight.

MetService Meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt elaborates, “As the cold front moves northwards early tomorrow morning, northwesterly winds strengthen over the lower North Island. Winds may approach severe gale at times within the Watch area, particularly about the hills, before weakening rapidly and moving eastwards off the country Tuesday night.”
Overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday a low-pressure system passes just to the south of the South Island, bringing another cold front onto the lower South Island.

Bergdolt details, “We see a repeating pattern on Wednesday as another front moves northwards up the country, reaching Christchurch around midday. Much like Monday’s front, it is preceded by strengthening northwesterlies and potentially heavy rain. Severe Weather Watches may be issued for similar regions as earlier in the week in the coming days. However, this front is followed by strong and cold southwesterly winds, bringing a distinct dip in the temperatures just ahead of the long weekend.”

Looking ahead the Easter forecast still has some uncertainties, with a low-pressure system to the northeast of the North Island that may have a part to play. However, the driest weather will be in the South Island, with Central Otago, inland Canterbury, and the West Coast most likely to see the sun. However, there will be a chill in the air so wrap up warm for any early morning Easter egg hunts.

