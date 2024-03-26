Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Zealand Plant-based Packing Technology To Be Sold Globally

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

A new company has been established to market a sustainable plant-based alternative to polystyrene, developed through a government-funded Crown Research Institute collaboration.

The new company, ZealaFoam Holdings Limited, will focus on commercial opportunities for the plastic replacement known as ZealaFoam. The Biopolymer Network Limited (BPN) – a joint venture between AgResearch, Plant & Food Research and Scion – will retain a shareholding in ZealaFoam Holdings, with investment from New Zealand and overseas investors allowing the company to take the technology into commercial production worldwide.

Established in 2005, BPN was created to develop new bio-based materials, using scientific expertise and capability from the three CRI partners. A number of bio-polymer products were developed and tested, the most commercially-promising being ZealaFoam, a 100% plant-based foam with the same functional attributes as polystyrene. The first commercial product, EcoBeans bean bag fill, was launched in 2022 and is now sold in New Zealand and Australia.

“ZealaFoam is a really exciting product with the potential to address some big challenges for the packaging industry globally, particularly around its use of fossil fuels and issues with waste disposal,” says BPN CEO Sarah Heine. “The investment in the new company will see the technology move into a new phase of commercialisation. It’s really rewarding to see technology developed from New Zealand research attracting international attention and offering a unique sustainable alternative to a widely used product.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

ZealaFoam is made from Polylactic Acid (PLA) sourced from starch derived from a variety of plants such as maize, cassava and sugar cane. ZealaFoam EcoBeans can be used for bean bag fill or loose fill packaging, with the same performance as polystyrene beads. As they are made from plants, EcoBeans are industrially compostable. ZealaFoam is also close to commercialisation as an alternative for moulded polystyrene products, such as chilled produce and fish boxes, helmets, bee boxes and printable film.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 