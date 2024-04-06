A Call To Save Our Science (SOS) At Friday’s #SS4C

05 April

Friday April 5 will see what organisers intend to the be largest School Strike For Climate #SS4C since 2019.

New Zealand Association of Scientists (NZAS) Co-President Lucy Stewart says, “This occurs at a time when government support for research including much of the climate and environmental research in the $97m per year National Science Challenges is falling off a fiscal cliff.”

“Many scientists will be marching in support of rangitahi and youth, yet also have a message. It’s an SOS - Save Our Science. Save the science facing cuts that is needed to address the climate change challenge.”

A group of leading scientists at a workshop convened to assess the future of climate change science in New Zealand released a joint statement.

One of the scientists involved is NZAS Co-President Prof Troy Baisden. He says, “Additional large research programmes will end within 18 months. No clear replacements mean an end to many careers in vital areas of climate science when we need more work.”

“Top scientists may leave the country and younger researchers may give up on careers in New Zealand related to climate and environment that no longer allow them to pay the mortgage.”

“Addressing climate change requires integrated multidisciplinary research. Rather than cutting the National Science Challenges capacity in climate (Deep South), the ocean around us (Sustainable Seas), our Bioheritage, and Our Land and Water, we should be using climate change as a reason to prioritise and connect pieces of these Challenges that can deliver what we need as a nation.”

