New Zealand Red Cross Transforms IT End-user Experience In 90 Days With Spark ServiceFlex

New Zealand Red Cross and Spark today announced the successful completion of a digital transformation project for the humanitarian organisation's IT service management (ITSM) solution. Spark's ServiceFlex platform was implemented in just 90 days, significantly improving IT efficiency and effectiveness, enabling the organisation to focus investment on its core programmes to support vulnerable New Zealanders.

L-R: Jane Derbyshire, Shane Chisholm (General Manager, Engagement and Enterprise), Sarah 'Norm' Stuart-Black, QSO - Secretary General, and Alexandra Pierard (Executive Director, Office of the Secretary General)

"Technology plays a huge part in keeping things running smoothly for our organisation," says Jane Derbyshire, New Zealand Red Cross General Manager of Organisational Services. "With more than 500 staff and 10,000 volunteers, we need an ITSM system that can provide a better end-user experience and help us make the most of our donor dollars."

New Zealand Red Cross is a foundation customer of Spark’s ServiceFlex, selecting the ITSM solution after a thorough market analysis. The user-friendly self-service portal has been enthusiastically adopted by the New Zealand Red Cross team, with an 85 per cent uptake in the first three months.

“We went live in December last year, and we’ve had no negative feedback. Zero,” said Jane.

The results include a 25 per cent reduction in calls to the service desk, a 60 per cent reduction in the overall ticket count, and a significant decrease in the average time to resolve tickets.

“This transformation has been a game-changer for us,” adds Alix Clark, New Zealand Red Cross IT Transformation Manager. "We're now spending less time chasing support tickets and more time focusing on strategic initiatives that support our mission. ServiceFlex has given us the visibility and control we need to deliver more effectively on our core business."

Penny White, Spark General Manager Technology Services and Customer says the successful partnership with New Zealand Red Cross demonstrates Spark's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive positive outcomes for its customers.

"We're proud to be working with New Zealand Red Cross and to have played a role in their ITSM transformation," says Penny. "ServiceFlex is a flexible and modular service management solution that leverages smart technology, automation and artificial intelligence to help our customers achieve their business goals."

Spark ServiceFlex enables customers to:

Choose the right capabilities for their business through modular practices, and tiers of service

Create a seamless service experience for end users with easy access via modern digital channels

Get proactive insights and reporting to continuously optimise and automate IT services

Access a customer experience dashboard and interactive KPI performance measures

Reduce total cost of ownership through smart tooling and processes

More info on Spark ServiceFlex is available on www.serviceflex.co.nz and is available now to Spark’s corporate, enterprise and government clients.

