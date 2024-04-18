AI-Powered Dashcam And Video Telematics Solutions To Combat Driver Distraction And Fatigue

Battling driver distraction and fatigue on our roads, Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and leading connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, announces the release of driver distraction, cell phone usage, and drowsy driver detection to its AI-powered dashcam and video telematics solution, the IQ Camera, for fleet safety.

"AI-powered video telematics solutions leverage advanced algorithms to monitor different aspects of driver behaviour,” said Andrew Rossington, Chief Product Officer at Teletrac Navman. “We are excited to bring these new detection features to the New Zealand market through the IQ Camera. By seamlessly integrating driver positioning, facial, and physiological measurements, alongside driver assistance metrics that analyse and detect outward-facing actions like following distance, lane adherence, and harsh manoeuvring, these devices provide real-time alerts and insights to reduce the likelihood of incidents and promote the well-being of drivers."

The IQ Camera’s video telematics capabilities can identify behaviour, such as mobile phone use, erratic head movements and gaze deviations, and help the driver maintain focus on the road. For driver fatigue, continuous monitoring of physiological indicators, such as eye closure duration and head position, triggers timely alerts to combat drowsiness and fatigue-related collisions.

The system's Drowsy Driving detection feature addresses the critical issue of driver fatigue by analysing eye closure duration to detect signs of drowsiness, providing timely alerts.

When considering distracted driving action, there are two primary types of behaviour to detect – “Owl and Lizard” motions.

Owl Distraction, where the head pose is compared to the direction of motion. Whether the driver is physically turning their head toward any direction – up, down, left, or right, and if the difference in orientation is significant over a duration of time, a distraction alert is created.

Lizard Distraction identifies distractions when the driver's gaze is pitched away from the road ahead without a change of pose to the head. This type of distraction is primarily detected based on the duration the eyes appear to be off the road ahead.

The fourth alert type is Cell Phone Distraction Monitoring. Designed to combat the dangers of mobile phone-related distractions, it identifies instances of phone usage while driving. The system detects when drivers hold their phones to their ears for a specified duration, taking proactive measures to discourage illegal behaviour and promote a safer driving environment.

In all these cases, when distraction, cell phone use or drowsiness is detected, and the time parameters are met, an alert is triggered to the driver; they’ll hear an audible spoken word alert and to the back-office team as an event with footage and telematics data in TN360, Teletrac Navman’s fleet management system.

"By embracing video telematics and AI-driven solutions, businesses are able to help safeguard their drivers and gain a competitive edge in the market,” added Andrew. “Fleet managers gain real-time footage alongside data insights, and are empowered to protect their drivers and gain a competitive edge to win new business. By showcasing the solutions available through the latest technology, including route optimisation, delivery tracking and always-accessible location services, Teletrac Navman can help businesses of all sizes become a transport partner of choice. "

Combining all your fleet management requirements into one solution is important. Whether it's Electronic Driver Logbooks, up-to-date vehicle inspection information, or RUC solutions, our fleet management and AI-powered video telematics enable simplified and streamlined management. The technology and the built-in system allow the device to review all the drive-time footage as it happens. Drivers and fleet managers can also request footage for any given day and time, protecting against false accusations and insurance fraud claims.

"An AI-powered dashcam acts as a third eye, reviewing drive-time footage and automatically identifying both dangerous actions and positive behaviour," explains Andrew.

Through positive behaviour management, fleet managers often report cost reductions across the board—from maintenance to fuel. The recent 2024 Telematics Survey, an annual survey taking data from more than 500 global fleet businesses, reveals that telematics is proving to be an invaluable tool to manage fleet operations. 96% of respondents reporting measurable savings through administration time savings, fuel savings or overall cost savings.

“If we can have more people on our road focussed on driving well - and less distracted drivers – we will have a safer road network for all Kiwis,” concludes Andrew.

