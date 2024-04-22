Woolworths New Zealand Rolls Out Team Safety Cameras To All Stores As Critical Tool For De-escalating Conflict

Team members in Woolworths stores trialling team safety cameras have reported positive results from the initiative with de-escalations in conflict and abuse from customers.

Woolworths is rolling out the body worn cameras to all stores this week as part of its continued investment in team and customer safety.

The retailer is also continuing to progress with other security and safety measures including anti sweep shelves, push to talk radios and trolley lock systems now in 50 stores.

Woolworths has seen a 75% increase in physical assaults and 148% increase in serious reportable events in the last three years.

Woolworths New Zealand is introducing team safety cameras to all of its 191 stores this week, following positive feedback from team members who have been involved in a 17 store trial of the safety initiative.

The retailer has listened to team members who have said the team safety cameras not only help with de-escalating conflict situations as they arise, but make them feel safer as they work.

Woolworths New Zealand Director of Stores, Jason Stockill, says it’s troubling that these measures have to be taken, but heartening to see such good results from efforts to strengthen security and safety in stores.

“Our team deserves to feel safe coming to work every day and what they’re dealing with is unacceptable. While 99% of people walking through our door are great and treat our team well, every day our team across the country are still experiencing instances of abuse and aggression from shoplifters and other offenders."

“Speaking to team members who have trialled using team safety cameras, they’ve told me they feel much safer knowing that they have a tool to record abuse or conflict when it arises - and often turning the camera on actually de-escalates the situation completely, which is fantastic,” says Jason.

The rollout of team safety cameras is part of Woolworths New Zealand’s three year, $45 million investment programme adding more security measures to stores.

The cameras are only turned on in the event of a security incident and footage will not be released except when requested by Police as part of an investigation. Woolworths New Zealand team members are also required to notify customers before recording.

Woolworths is also looking at introducing further measures to strengthen security in stores and in the next few months, the retailer will be installing new secure knife cabinets in produce, deli, butchery and bakery departments to reduce their visibility and accessibility to potential offenders.

Every security measure implemented in Woolworths stores complies with New Zealand law including privacy requirements.

