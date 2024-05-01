Charging Our Charities To Support Disadvantaged Youths As They Learn To Drive

Photo supplied: Blue Light Driving Instructor Mary-Jane Saunderson with the organisation’s new Evnex EV charger

An Evnex charity initiative is set to aid disadvantaged youths on Auckland’s North Shore as they learn to drive.

The Police-associated charity Blue Light has been selected as the recipient of an electric vehicle charger in the latest round of Evnex’s Charging Our Charities, an initiative aimed at promoting the use and adoption of electric vehicles within the New Zealand charitable sector.

Blue Light is dedicated to providing young people with positive lifestyles and strategies to steer clear of crime and will use the Evnex charger as part of a program which helps disadvantaged youths obtain their driver's licenses.

Operating from Blue Light’s Albany office in Auckland, the program serves around 1,000 youths annually. With 70% of New Zealand employers requiring a driver's license, the Blue Light team says lacking one can severely hinder work opportunities.

“With a large fleet of vehicles in constant use by our Youth Workers/Mentors and Driving Instructors across Tamaki Makarau, having an onsite Evnex charger at our Albany office means more time spent engaging with young people and less time spent queuing at public charging stations," said Blue Light CEO Brendon Crompton.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this Evnex charger which will ensure we have the equipment we need as we transition our fleet to electric vehicles.”

Evnex CEO Ed Harvey says the organisation is delighted to support a charity engaged in meaningful community work.

"We are proud to assist Blue Light in their important work while also aiding their efforts to reduce carbon emissions," said Harvey.

"Charitable organisations often lack the resources to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. As a local designer, manufacturer, and installer of EV charge points in New Zealand, Evnex is keen to help and reduce the barrier of entry for these charities."

Charging Our Charities is an initiative organized by Evnex, aimed at supporting charitable organisations in New Zealand.

