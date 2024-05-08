Kiwi Invention Of ‘Impossible’ Pet Water Cremation Machine

Kiwi inventor Matthew Brown has created a machine that treats the remains of our beloved pets in a low temperature water process that has near-zero impact on the environment.

A U.S. supplier of first-generation machines has described Brown’s invention as ‘impossible’, but the first of his machines are already working in New Zealand and Australia. His invention is a quantum leap advance from the first-generation machines.

Interest in pet water cremation is already rising swiftly, because first-generation water cremation systems have only a fraction of the carbon footprint of the traditional flame system. And that’s just the first-generation.

Matthew Brown’s new, second-generation system is even better. Significantly better.

He has slashed the carbon footprint by a further third. His process takes less than half the usual time, uses much less water, and operates at much lower and safer temperatures than some of the old first-generation systems which operate well above 100 degrees in a high pressure boiler.

His system uses just 1/10th of the energy used in traditional flame cremation.

He says “It’s a no-brainer. It’s peace of mind for pet lovers who want a respectful treatment of remains and to look after the environment. It means the end of flame cremation for pets – and for humans once the New Zealand legislation catches up.”

How does the second-generation system work?

Your pet’s remains are gently and respectfully placed in a sealed compartment. A mixture of water (95%) and alkali (5%) is heated to 95 degrees and circulated ‘uniquely’. (Sorry, we can’t spell out what ‘uniquely’ means – it’s commercially sensitive), reducing all but the bones to a liquid. The liquid is then neutralised, making it eco-safe for the water cycle, or used for fertilizer. The whole process takes 8-10 hours. The bones are converted to powder and returned to you in a package or urn. You can also use the powder as fertiliser.

Pets and humans

Matthew Brown has also designed a system for humans based on the same principle. There’s now a global surge of interest in human water cremation, with pet water cremation leading the way.

Flame-cremation will rapidly become a thing of the past.

Water cremation is an ancient practice!

Water cremation was known to Maori, centuries ago. The bodies of some chiefs or high ranking individuals were immersed in hot alkaline springs, with their bones collected a year later. The process has been referred to as whakapapa kōmako – ancestor immersion – a way to connect the spiritual and natural worlds.

