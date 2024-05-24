One New Zealand Is The Best Mobile Network In New Zealand For 3rd Year Running

For the third year running, One New Zealand has been awarded New Zealand’s ‘Best in Test’ mobile network 2024 by independent benchmarking organisation umlaut, part of Accenture.

“Every day we aim to ensure New Zealander’s are better connected,” said General Manager Mobile Access Networks, One New Zealand Thaigan Govender. “Phones are now an essential part of daily life, and so you need a mobile network that performs at its best. These results show One NZ leads in terms of voice and data performance, and reliability.

“Having our mobile network awarded best in test for a third year running, and improving on our previous score, is a fantastic result reflecting the hard work and innovation of our Technology team and partners at One NZ.”

One New Zealand continues to invest millions of dollars a year in its network, building and upgrading over 300 4G and 5G sites in the last year alone.

umlaut undertakes extensive comparative testing of more than 200 mobile networks across 120 countries. In New Zealand it independently benchmarked and compared the performance of the three major telecommunication companies on things like data browsing, video streaming, and voice call evaluation using both drive testing, and crowd-sourced experience over a six-month period. The drive testing route was independently selected by umlaut through strict selection criterion to ensure at least 60% of the population is represented. All mobile operators were notified of the certification window, but none were aware of the route the testers would take around New Zealand.

One NZ led in overall Data, Voice, Crowd-sourced and Reliability experience metrics, with a total of 801/1000 points and a margin of 54 points against any competitor. This is the first time One NZ has cracked the 800-point mark, which is a significant milestone showing continuous improvement year on year.

The umlaut certification report for 2024 shows:

One New Zealand has the best mobile network performance in New Zealand, scoring 801 points out of 1000 overall, compared to 747 for Spark and 709 for 2Degrees.

One New Zealand is the leader in voice, made up of fastest call setup time, data connectivity during calls and high call voice quality.

One New Zealand is the leader on data, made up of web browsing, file downloads and YouTube streaming experience.

One New Zealand was the consistently best mobile network over the last six months via data collected through crowd sourcing.

One New Zealand has the most reliable mobile network in New Zealand meaning it leads on the ability to connect voice and data calls and carry these calls with good levels of quality experience.

“We’ll keep building and upgrading our network – we’re focused on getting better every year for our customers. With the recent acquisition of Dense Air and its spectrum which we’ll put to use shortly, and the switch on of our satellite text service with SpaceX later this year, there is plenty more to be excited about as a One NZ customer.”

