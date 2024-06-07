Kacific Wins The Gold Stevie® Award For Its Excellence In Innovation In Technology Industries

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group has been recognised at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024, receiving the Gold Stevie Award for Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries for its innovative and sustainable business model. This win with the franchise retail business model marks yet another milestone for Kacific at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, adding to its previous wins in 2022 and 2023, where it secured three Gold Stevie awards and a Silver Stevie award.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, widely regarded as the world's premier business awards, is an international business awards competition focusing on awards recognising innovation in all facets across the Asia-Pacific.

Amidst over 1,000 nominations considered by judges this year, Kacific's innovative approach to breaking down connectivity barriers and its transformative influence within the Satcom and technology industries stood out.

Industry-leading satellite broadband technology

Since the launch of Kacific1 in 2019, Kacific has strategically utilised powerful Ka-band satellite technologies to address the digital divide in underserved and unserved regions. Kacific1 employs a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) design, reusing the same spectrum in 56 powerful spot beams. This approach ensures greater spectral efficiency and a lower cost per Mbps compared to traditional Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) satellites. Today, Kacific1 orbits above the Asia-Pacific, connecting 25 countries and their communities, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses and more, bridging the digital gap through its innovative connectivity solutions.

Transformative regional impact

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As a leading Ka-band satellite operator, Kacific has formed numerous strategic partnerships with local government agencies, ISP partners and distributors to deliver cost-effective, high-speed and reliable broadband to underserved areas across the region. Notable projects include the Papua New Guinea E-Government Vision, progressive collaboration with the Philippines government to expand connectivity nationwide, and the GuarantCo partnership project connecting locations across the Asia-Pacific region to support healthcare, education, and community facilities.

Additionally, Kacific's solid local presence is evident in its collaboration with local partners, including more than 600 partners, including telcos, ISPs, and distributors, which not only benefits its customers but also actively creates opportunities for economic development in remote and rural areas.

Innovative retail broadband franchise model

In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kacific swiftly adjusted its business model, introducing a franchise retail approach. The launch of Gigstarter, a flexible pay-per-month-per-site broadband plan, revolutionised internet access in the Asia Pacific. It resonated with small businesses and entrepreneurs, providing unlimited data and a fully managed service without costly infrastructure investments or wholesale contracts. In addition to this, Kacific recently introduced the Speed Boost promotion and Free Terminal and Installation subsidy promotions, further demonstrating its commitment to innovation in the retail model by providing incentives to attract new customers and enhance value for existing ones.

Kacific's diverse offerings also include FlexVNO, which delivers wholesale Ka-band satellite bandwidth to ISPs and Telcos, allowing them to tailor it to meet their customers' needs. Understanding the need for emergency response in disaster-prone areas of the Asia-Pacific, Kacific offers a suite of emergency communications and connectivity products, including the award-winning CommsBox. Compact and self-sufficient, the CommsBox provides instant internet access to assist relief operations.

Kacific's achievements are made possible through the dedicated support and collaboration of over 600 partners, internet service providers, and distributors. As Kacific continues to innovate to bridge the digital divide, the company remains committed to its vision of universal access to reliable and affordable internet, empowering local communities.

© Scoop Media

