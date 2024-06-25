Experimental Multi-species Aquaculture Farming Structures Deployed In Tasman Bay

Cawthron Blue Technology Operation Coordinator Nick Scott passes scallop cages to a diver who will insert them in the shellfish tower. Supplied/Cawthron Institute

The foundations for a new multi-species approach to marine farming were laid this month in Te Tai-o-Aorere Tasman Bay.

A team of researchers and local marine industry operators led by Cawthron Institute deployed new experimental underwater farming structures for scallops, oysters and seaweed on project partner MacLab’s marine farm off the coast of Motueka.

The trial, facilitated through the government-funded Ngā Punga o te Moana open ocean aquaculture research programme, aims to support the uptake of multi-species aquaculture operations in Te Tai-o-Aorere, the Bay of Plenty and other locations around Aotearoa New Zealand.

Programme leader Dr. Kevin Heasman of Cawthron Institute said the relatively calm waters of Tasman Bay offer an ideal trial location.

“Here at home we can test whether the new farming structures and the methods we have developed are viable for farming these three species, before we deploy the structures in the high-energy offshore environment of Te Moana a Toi, Bay of Plenty, with our Programme partners Whakatōhea Mussels Ltd.”

“Our overall aim is to help de-risk the process of species diversification for Aotearoa New Zealand’s aquaculture industry, particularly for farmers in really exposed locations like Ōpōtiki.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This will help to build a more resilient aquaculture industry that is prepared to take advantage of the opportunities offshore expansion offers.”

MacLab Aquaculture Manager Mark Burnaby said they are pleased to be able to support Cawthron with this research and development work.

“We think there are great opportunities here that can benefit our region and beyond by developing systems that will produce seafood that is sustainable and nutritious with a low carbon footprint.”

This week’s deployment saw about 1000 scallops and 6000 oysters transplanted into experimental farming structures, and 160m of twine covered in seaweed spores and deployed onto the farm.

The scallops were laid in customised trays and installed in Cawthron's ’Shellfish Tower’ farming structure, which other trials have already indicated can accelerate growth compared to traditional farming methods.

The oyster spat, supplied by Moana Pacific, were deployed in specially designed farming cages.

And, in what is believed to be the first of its kind for this species in New Zealand, 160 metres of twine covered in the tiny spores of the kelp species Lessonia variegata were also installed by divers on a submerged experimental rope and composite structure alongside monitoring instrumentation specifically designed by Cawthron Institute’s Blue Technology team. These spores were harvested at Cape Jackson and grown at Cawthron Institute’s National Algae Research Centre in Glenduan. The hope is that this trial will develop a robust approach that can be applied and trialled with other seaweed species in future.

Heasman said the success of these new approaches is not yet clear, but each trial will be assessed through a variety of monitoring techniques.

“Our Blue Technology team’s remote monitoring equipment will enable us to keep a close eye on environmental conditions and growth, and we’ll also use our underwater drones and divers to do regular inspections over the next few months.”

“This data will help us adjust and refine our approach by tweaking things like orientation to sunlight and depth so we can optimise growth.”

© Scoop Media

