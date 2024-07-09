Are You A Community Detective?

Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 8:47 am
Press Release: Canterbury Tech

Image/Supplied.

This year marks 21 years since the first Tech Summit. As a part of this we're looking back to our founding in 2002 and we need your help to find the founding members of our community.

We've found our founding incorporation document, if you're interested check it out below.

If you think you have any contact details for the below people, please contact the team at: archive@canterburytech.nz

Image/Supplied.

We're looking for the following people...

1. Keith Stephen Cowan

2. Laura Kathleen-Katey

3. Stephenie Ann Mills

4. Amy Mills

5. Neil John Charles-McGhee

6. Joanne Leigh Mills

7. Rachael Kenyon

8. Samantha Marguerite Lambe

9. Thomas Michael Byatt

10. Anna Thomas

11. David Paul Charles

12. Sally Wright

We're sad to learn that founding member Julian Carver passed back in 2017. If you knew him and have images or memories of him- We'd love you to get in contact so we can put together a tribute.

Julian was not only an integral part of Canterbury Tech but the city's recovery and understanding of the quakes. He will be missed.

