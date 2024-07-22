Science Alive Enters New Era

With over thirty years at the forefront of hands-on science and technology learning in Aotearoa, Science Alive is well-versed in moving with the times. The launch of a new digital platform marks the latest chapter for the trust, but still with the same mission that inspired the establishment of Science Alive back in 1991 – to make science come alive for all.

General Manager, Lauren Pugh, says this next phase of Science Alive’s digital initiative builds upon its past accomplishments and reaffirms its commitment to making science and technology accessible to everyone, everywhere, every day.

“The wonderful thing about science and technology is that it is, by its very nature, continually changing and therefore always relevant. As an organisation formed with the purpose of ensuring science is captivating and accessible for all, it is our duty to also adapt and find ways to engage people in ways that are relevant to them. Back in the day, that took the form of a physical science and technology hub in the heart of Christchurch. Today it makes perfect sense to engage young people, families and educators via the digital realm.”

There are three key parts to Science Alive’s new digital platform: general content including information about upcoming events across the science and technology sectors; an online shop featuring quality, educator-approved products that help to bring science into the home; and an Education Portal providing free online and hands-on lessons and activities designed to support teachers to bring science into the classroom. Lauren says the aim is to provide a one-stop-shop for anyone wanting to access quality science and technology resources.

“Whether you are a teacher seeking resources to inspire students, a parent looking for educational entertainment for your children, or a curious individual eager to dive into the wonders of science, we have what you are looking for.

“Thanks to our decades of experience and robust network of expertise, we have been able to ensure that all content and resources on our site are top-grade and specifically relevant to today’s Kiwi kids. Science and technology learning is more important for our young people now than ever; these are the skills that they will need in the future. However, the reality is that educators are often overwhelmed with curriculum content and science can tend to take a back seat in primary education in particular. If we are not engaging our young people in science before they hit secondary school, we are leaving it too late.

“This digital platform does the preparation and quality-control work for educators and parents, making it easier for them to bring STEM content into the classroom or home that they can trust is exceptional quality, highly engaging and relevant to the New Zealand context and curriculum,” Lauren said.

“This platform also helps Science Alive to support itself in fulfilling its mission. As a charitable trust, all purchases from our new shop go directly back into our purpose. That ensures that all of the resources we provide for educators remain free to use, removing the socio-economic barrier to STEM access.

“We are excited about this latest transformation for Science Alive. Many of those who fondly remember going to the former Science Alive centre in Christchurch’s old railway building are now parents or aunts and uncles themselves, so we look forward to welcoming them back in a new form, so that the young people in their lives can grow up inspired by science just as they did.”

