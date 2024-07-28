NZ To Welcome World Building Science Experts

Aotearoa New Zealand has been announced as host of a major international building conference in 2027, which will bring more than 300 of the world’s top building science experts to the capital. It is the first time the conference will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

The International Building Physics Conference (IBPC) is the triennial forum for the International Association of Building Physics, which advances the science behind building healthy homes. IBPC 2027 will be hosted at Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre in August 2027 by the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ), with support from Tourism New Zealand and Business Events Wellington.

Claire Falck, CEO of BRANZ, says: “The conference will bring hundreds of delegates to New Zealand to connect and advance new ideas to solve pressing issues in building – ultimately helping to develop more affordable, sustainable, resilient and healthy housing around the world.”

She says that hosting the conference is a “testament to New Zealand’s well-established scientific reputation on the global stage.”

“As New Zealand’s building research provider, BRANZ has long been an independent and influential voice in building science internationally,” she says. “Welcoming IBPC 2027 not only reaffirms our standing, but also showcases our continued commitment to scientific excellence and innovation.”

Dr Chris Litten, General Manager of Research at BRANZ, today accepted the role of host at the final day of IBPC 2024 in Toronto, Canada. He promised conference attendees a mix of presentations, interactive sessions and workshops, and engaging site visit opportunities, including to BRANZ’s world-class research and testing facilities.

“New Zealand has some unique characteristics, such as our climate and earthquake-prone geography, and many of these have influenced our building methods and materials.”

“We have a lot of building science knowledge to share with the world,” he says.

Tourism New Zealand General Manager NZ & Business Events Bjoern Spreitzer says, “Hosting the International Building Physics Conference not only brings hundreds of visitors to explore New Zealand during spring, one of our off-peak seasons; it will enhance our building sector and communities through the ideas exchanged at the event.”

Business Events Wellington Manager Irette Ferreira adds: “It is fitting that this conference will take place at the brand-new Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre. It has already won architecture and property awards for its design and sustainability credentials, making it an ideal venue for a conference focused on building best practice.”

Notes

The International Building Physics Conference brings together leading researchers, practitioners, educators and students from the building science and building physics sectors worldwide.

The aim is to exchange new research and innovative technologies, to discuss current and future challenges and sustainable solutions within building physics, and to support innovative discoveries related to climate change challenges.

Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre won the 2024 Wellington Architecture Awards - Public Architecture category, and the Warren and Mahoney Civic, Health and Arts Property Award in the 2024 Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards.

