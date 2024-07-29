AI Blueprint For Aotearoa Launched

The AI Forum of New Zealand proudly announces the publication of the AI Blueprint for Aotearoa New Zealand. It proposes leveraging existing industry initiatives to help drive results and achieve a shared vision.

“The AI Blueprint for Aotearoa sets ambitious goals, aiming to establish New Zealand as a world-leading hub for responsible AI innovation by 2030, ensuring a prosperous, inclusive and equitable future,” says the AI Forum’s executive director, Madeline Newman.

“We have prioritised six key sectors for AI investment including agriculture, architecture engineering and construction (AEC), creative industries, education, environment and health. These sectors are crucial for Aotearoa’s long term economic success and will benefit from greater AI adoption.”

Frameworks for each sector outline the necessary activities for the next 12 months to achieve their five year goals. Key objectives include building public trust and knowledge, active AI adoption, sustainable infrastructure, cultural integration and research and investment.

“Our blueprint is a call to action for all stakeholders. Together, we can collaborate and build a future where Aotearoa is a world leader in responsible AI. This strategy is about harnessing AI’s potential to address productivity gaps, foster innovation and ensure our technology development is inclusive and sustainable.”

Read the report here: https://aiforum.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/AI-Blueprint-for-Aotearoa-2024.pdf

