Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

AI Blueprint For Aotearoa Launched

Monday, 29 July 2024, 7:24 pm
Press Release: AI Forum

The AI Forum of New Zealand proudly announces the publication of the AI Blueprint for Aotearoa New Zealand. It proposes leveraging existing industry initiatives to help drive results and achieve a shared vision.

“The AI Blueprint for Aotearoa sets ambitious goals, aiming to establish New Zealand as a world-leading hub for responsible AI innovation by 2030, ensuring a prosperous, inclusive and equitable future,” says the AI Forum’s executive director, Madeline Newman.

“We have prioritised six key sectors for AI investment including agriculture, architecture engineering and construction (AEC), creative industries, education, environment and health. These sectors are crucial for Aotearoa’s long term economic success and will benefit from greater AI adoption.”

Frameworks for each sector outline the necessary activities for the next 12 months to achieve their five year goals. Key objectives include building public trust and knowledge, active AI adoption, sustainable infrastructure, cultural integration and research and investment.

“Our blueprint is a call to action for all stakeholders. Together, we can collaborate and build a future where Aotearoa is a world leader in responsible AI. This strategy is about harnessing AI’s potential to address productivity gaps, foster innovation and ensure our technology development is inclusive and sustainable.”

Read the report here: https://aiforum.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/AI-Blueprint-for-Aotearoa-2024.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AI Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 