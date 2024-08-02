Researchers Make The Case For Extending Indigenous Data Sovereignty In Science

A Māori research duo, Professor Tahu Kukutai (University of Waikato and co-Director of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga) and Professor Amanda Black (Lincoln University and Director of Bioprotection Aotearoa), has just published an invited commentary in Science on Indigenous data sovereignty. Using the draft genome of the little bush moa (Anomalopteryx didiformis) as an example, they make the case for non-human genomic data to be held in similar esteem as human genomic data.

Science, a journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), is renowned for being tough to get into. To be shoulder tapped to write a commentary is nothing short of an honour.

“Being given this platform to talk about issues of significant importance to Indigenous researchers is a fantastic opportunity,” says Kukutai, a leading expert in Māori data governance.

In their commentary, co-authors Kukutai and Black point to a recent example of researchers recognising Māori as the kaitiaki of the little bush moa (Anomalopteryx didiformis) by depositing the draft genome sequence data in the Aotearoa Genomic Data Repository (AGDR)… but they then deposited the sequence in the open access GenBank® as well.

“We chose this example because it illustrates just how difficult it can be for Indigenous peoples to have control over non-human genomic research data, even when the scientists involved have good intent,” says Kukutai.

Kukutai and Black advocate for a principled approach to governing Indigenous data. In addition to FAIR principles (findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable), Indigenous data repositories like AGDR also use CARE principles (collective benefit, authority to control, responsibility, ethics) to guide data governance.

“Contrary to popular belief, Māori data sovereignty doesn’t mean data gets locked away,” says Black. “Instead, it means that Māori retain responsibility (a responsibility that we take very seriously) for ensuring that our data is used in an ethical way that benefits everyone.”

Indigenous data sovereignty has become more commonly practiced for human genome data governance. There is a growing interest in protecting Indigenous human genome data from extractive practices and misuse, and structures have been established to ensure that research benefits the Indigenous communities that provided (willingly or not) genetic data.

Kukutai and Black argue that the protections increasingly afforded to human genome data should be extended to non-human genome data. As they write in their paper, “In Indigenous world views, human relations with rivers, mountains, flora, and fauna are just as important as interpersonal connections owing to the intrinsic interconnectedness between all living and non-living entities.”

“These entities connect us to each other and to our cultural identity,” Black adds. “Since they are part of us, it makes sense that human and non-human genome data from Indigenous sources should receive similar care.”

