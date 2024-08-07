Kimer Med – One Of The World’s ‘Best And Brightest In Biotech’

Nelson-based biotech company Kimer Med has been named as one of Fierce Biotech’s 2024 prestigious ‘Fierce 15.’

Each year, the specialist biopharma publication names 15 of the ‘best and brightest in biotech’, recognising the boundary-pushing biotechs at an award ceremony at the Fierce Biotech Summit in Boston, to be held this year on 30 September and 1 October.

Coming so quickly on the back of Kimer Med’s successful start to its Series A capital raise on Catalist, with over $10M already committed, co-founder and CEO Rick Kiessig said it was an absolute honour to be named on this year’s Fierce 15.

“We have a vision to end viral disease. We exist to make a high, positive impact on the world,” said Kiessig. “I feel we’re going from strength-to-strength thanks to the hard work of our scientists working out of our Nelson lab. Having achieved in vitro success against 19 different human viruses in just over a year, we’re really making progress on our mission to develop a broad-spectrum antiviral that will help protect people from many serious viruses, including Dengue fever.

“The potential our research has to positively improve the health and lifespan of people around the world – and help prevent secondary conditions that often arise as a result of catching a virus – is real,” he said.

“We are very pleased that investors are coming on board to help with our important mission. We also thank Fierce Biotech for recognising our work and including us alongside some extremely innovative and impressive biotech and pharma companies. It means a lot to be part of a group trying to make a significant difference to humanity.”

© Scoop Media

