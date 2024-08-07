Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kimer Med – One Of The World’s ‘Best And Brightest In Biotech’

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:32 am
Press Release: Kimer Med

Nelson-based biotech company Kimer Med has been named as one of Fierce Biotech’s 2024 prestigious ‘Fierce 15.’ 

Each year, the specialist biopharma publication names 15 of the ‘best and brightest in biotech’, recognising the boundary-pushing biotechs at an award ceremony at the Fierce Biotech Summit in Boston, to be held this year on 30 September and 1 October.

Coming so quickly on the back of Kimer Med’s successful start to its Series A capital raise on Catalist, with over $10M already committed, co-founder and CEO Rick Kiessig said it was an absolute honour to be named on this year’s Fierce 15.

“We have a vision to end viral disease. We exist to make a high, positive impact on the world,” said Kiessig. “I feel we’re going from strength-to-strength thanks to the hard work of our scientists working out of our Nelson lab. Having achieved in vitro success against 19 different human viruses in just over a year, we’re really making progress on our mission to develop a broad-spectrum antiviral that will help protect people from many serious viruses, including Dengue fever. 

“The potential our research has to positively improve the health and lifespan of people around the world – and help prevent secondary conditions that often arise as a result of catching a virus – is real,” he said. 

“We are very pleased that investors are coming on board to help with our important mission. We also thank Fierce Biotech for recognising our work and including us alongside some extremely innovative and impressive biotech and pharma companies. It means a lot to be part of a group trying to make a significant difference to humanity.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kimer Med on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 