Scion Welcomes Government's Support For Gene Technology Reforms

Biotech and genetic engineering are critical tools in our fight against climate change. (Photo/Supplied)

Scion is welcoming the gene technology reforms announced today by the Government for their ability to advance research and create a cleaner, greener and more prosperous New Zealand.

Scion is leading New Zealand in industrial biotechnology, which includes GE, under the experienced stewardship of Dr Alec Foster, who heads Scion’s Bioproducts and Packaging portfolio.

A vocal advocate for regulatory reform, he says New Zealand can no longer afford to shy away from the transformative potential of cutting-edge genetic technologies.

“A bill that allows for greater use of gene technology will enable New Zealand to embrace gene technologies as a key tool for achieving important environmental and societal goals whilst also improving productivity.

“Gene Technologies offers enormous opportunity for tackling challenges like reducing methane emissions from agriculture or reducing emissions and achieving net-zero targets.

“The world around us is rapidly evolving and today’s announcement is a step change in New Zealand being able to solve these challenges using biotechnology as well as support various industries to deliver new high-value products and be more competitive on the international stage.”

Through favourable biotech regulations, other countries are already well ahead of us. By 2040, Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, projects a $19.2 billion benefit and 31,200 new jobs from GE in the food and agriculture sectors alone.

The United States is investing billions and aims to replace 30% of chemicals and 90% of plastics with biotechnology-derived alternatives by leveraging genetic engineering and bioengineering tools, using various biomass streams as feedstock. Even the European Union, long cautious about genetically modified crops, has followed the UK and recently voted to ease regulations to maintain crop yields, reduce chemical inputs, and bolster food security amid climate change.

In New Zealand to date, gene technologies have been used but restrictive rules and time-consuming processes have made research outside the lab almost impossible.

Today the Government has announced its support for new legalisation to allow for greater use of gene technology, while ensuring strong protections for the health and safety of people and the environment. The bill will be introduced to Parliament by the end of this year.

The decision to update New Zealand’s gene technology rules follows consultation with industry and guidance from a Technical Advisory Group.

Dr Foster says New Zealand now stands to reap economic advantages comparable to Australia, given the similarities in our agricultural sectors.

Beyond agriculture, gene editing and genetic engineering hold promise in sectors like forestry, where Scion is at the forefront of pioneering research. One of Scion's key projects involves developing sterile pine trees that cannot reproduce sexually, addressing the long-standing issue of wilding pines invading and degrading our natural ecosystems. This innovative approach could enable us to enjoy the economic benefits of plantation forestry while mitigating its environmental risks.

Scion is also exploring the potential to enhance carbon capture by trees, a critical tool in our fight against climate change. By modifying genes that control growth rates and biomass accumulation, researchers aim to create trees that can sequester significantly more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

But the opportunities presented by gene technology reform extend far beyond agriculture and forestry. From developing bioplastics and renewable chemicals to engineering microbes for wastewater remediation and carbon sequestration, genetic engineering could catalyse the transition toward a truly circular bioeconomy, enabling New Zealand to move away from our reliance on petrochemicals and fossil fuels, says Foster.

“Away from plants we are exploring many of these avenues with microbes. We are looking at scaling technologies that utilise carbon dioxide and methane, as well as waste streams from dairy, and converting them in a fermenter with bacteria to produce feed, chemicals, and bioplastics – greener products from more sustainable sources.”

Dr Foster adds that nearly 30 years has passed since New Zealand last debated the need for genetic engineering. Since then, there is a wealth of evidence and real-world examples that illustrate the profound impact genetic engineering can have on our economy, environment, and even the health of New Zealanders. Thousands of studies and numerous products have also demonstrated the safety of these technologies.

“New gene editing techniques, like CRISPR, offer a precise and efficient way to breed crops and livestock, with desirable traits. Such methodologies mimic natural breeding processes but with far greater accuracy and speed. Microorganisms are now being grown in fermenters, similar to brewing, not only providing insulin, components in washing powders, and enzymes for rennet (products New Zealand currently imports), but also producing goods traditionally made from oil.

“The potential benefits of gene editing and genetic engineering for New Zealand's primary sector are vast and varied. At Scion, we look forward to leading the way using our expertise and infrastructure to unlock new opportunities for our primary sector as well as attract investment, foster research and development and create high-value jobs in the burgeoning field of biotechnology.”

