New GE Legislation, Bringing Our Science Into The Modern World

Changes in the regulation of genetic technology announced by the government today will bring New Zealand science into the modern world, the chair of the Life Sciences Network, Dr William Rolleston, said today.

‘For thirty years we have been boxing at shadows on the false assumption that any use of genetic technology outside the laboratory is uncontrollable and dangerous. The rest of the world has proved us wrong.’ says Dr Rolleston.

With a liberalised yet risk-appropriate framework implemented, Dr. Rolleston says New Zealand can take advantage of technologies which are or have the potential to:

Revolutionise the treatment of cancer and other diseases;

Enable plant and animal development which can mitigate or better handle the impacts of climate change;

Improve water quality in our waterways and underground aquifers by reducing nitrate use and leaching;

Provide cost-effective and humane control mechanisms for pest species which have long negatively impacted on native flora and fauna; and

Improve the speed to market of new cultivars, ensuring New Zealand can keep pace with our overseas competitors.

All these opportunities will enable New Zealand to remain relevant in the world’s marketplace as we strive to:

help feed the world’s growing population;

enhance New Zealand’s economic performance; and

maintain or enhance our environment, while avoiding the requirement to add additional land to the productive sector.

Dr. Rolleston says what many New Zealanders will not realise is the prevalence of genetic technologies that already exist in our everyday lives:

insulin for diabetes sufferers is manufactured through a genetically engineered process to provide safety and keep up with demand;

many cancer drugs and the COVID vaccine are derived using gene technologies;

GM enzymes are used in our cheese and other food manufacture;

every year over 200-million hectares of GE-crops are planted and harvested throughout 28- countries worldwide, and some of that product is already imported into New Zealand for human consumption and stockfeed; and

in other countries, scientists have used gene-editing to ensure the viability of the papaya industry in Hawaii, cotton industry in India and the eggplant sector in Bangladesh.

Dr. Rolleston says that while not all farmers will want to use this technology, it provides another tool in their toolbox to address their challenges.

The proposed legislation will be modelled on the Australian system which will provide flexibility to keep abreast of new developments while ensuring that any risks are managed appropriately.

62 years after New Zealander Maurice Wilkins was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine along with Watson and Crick for the discovery of the structure of DNA, New Zealand scientists will finally be able to stand with their overseas peers in a system which is best practice.

