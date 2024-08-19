Expanded Scholarship Programme To Grow On-the-ground Support For Farmers And Growers

MPI's On Farm Support director, Dr John Roche. (Photo/Supplied)

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is expanding a scholarship programme for tertiary students as part of its efforts to boost on-the-ground support for farmers and growers.

“Ensuring farmers and growers are assisted to adapt to change will help contribute to the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of exports within 10 years,” MPI’s director of On Farm Support Dr John Roche says.

“Farmers’ ability to access support hinges on having a highly skilled primary industry advisory sector with the capacity to provide specialised on-the-ground extension services and advice.

“We have decided to offer our On Farm Support Science Scholarships for a second year and to widen eligibility for the programme.

“Six scholarships, worth a total of $30,000, are on offer for the 2025 academic year to tertiary students enrolled in relevant agriculture, horticulture, science, or viticulture degrees.

“We are seeking applications from students who have a genuine interest in joining the agricultural and horticultural advisory sector.

“Applicants must be studying at Massey, Lincoln, Otago, or Waikato universities, or the Eastern Institute of Technology or Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and have completed their first year of study.

“The profession can be hugely rewarding, especially if you like getting out in an orchard or paddock and supporting farmers to improve business performance with advice backed by science and analysis.”

Scholarship recipients receive mentoring and development opportunities from MPI’s On Farm Support team as part of the programme.

One of the inaugural 2024 scholarship recipients, Nerissa Edwards, is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Massey University in Palmerston North. She urges students to apply.

“I have found the scholarship programme hugely beneficial,” Ms Edwards says.

“My On Farm Support mentor has helped me build connections within the advisory sector, leading to an internship with a local advisory company. I am grateful for these relationships and excited to see what opportunities arise when I graduate this year.”

Another 2024 scholarship recipient, Jed McCready, is studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University in Canterbury. He says the scholarship has had unexpected benefits.

“Having the majority of my tuition fees covered this year has removed a huge amount of pressure and enabled me to focus on my studies,” Mr McCready says.

“Being mentored by a member of the On Farm Support team has been a valuable part of the scholarship. I’ve been fortunate to attend events, talk with farmers, and grow my networks. It has shown me the importance of applying theoretical knowledge to practical situations in the field.”

Applications for the MPI On Farm Support Science Scholarships opened on 19 August 2024 and close at 5pm on 16 September 2024.

Successful recipients will be chosen by an evaluation panel made up of representatives from across MPI.

Further information, including how to apply, is available on MPI’s website: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/about-mpi/our-work/mpi-scholarships-and-awards/on-farm-support-science-scholarships/

Note:

What is On Farm Support?

MPI established On Farm Support in 2022. The regionally based service connects farmers and growers to government resources, advice, extension services, and learning and funding opportunities. It has advisers providing on-the-ground support and assistance in 10 regions.

The team works closely with industry organisations, private consultants, regional councils, catchment groups, and national science providers to ensure farmers have consistent and evidence-based information to help them navigate complex challenges, seize opportunities, and enhance their overall performance.

