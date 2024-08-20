RAD Unveils New Video Highlighting The Impact Of Corporate Laptop Donations In Bridging NZ’s Digital Divide

Recycle A Device (RAD), a leading initiative dedicated to closing New Zealand’s digital divide, has released a compelling new video urging businesses to donate their used laptops. The video underscores how these donations can transform lives by providing essential tools for education, job opportunities, and more.

In New Zealand, over 300,000 laptops are purchased annually by businesses and government sectors, yet many are replaced after just 3-5 years. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Kiwi students still lack access to a laptop, limiting their ability to participate fully in today’s digital world.

The newly released video highlights how companies can make a significant impact by donating their used laptops to RAD, where they are refurbished and distributed to those in need. This initiative not only addresses the digital divide but also contributes to environmental sustainability by extending the life of technology and tech education development by training rangatahi with refurbishing skills.

Watch the full video here (2 mins 14 sec):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Htmdk9qeRMM

Watch the shortened version here (1 min 35 sec):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz1GhP6PZ4w

Bronnie Scott, RAD General Manager, said, "If just 100,000 of the 300,000 laptops purchased each year were donated each year, we could significantly reduce the digital divide in New Zealand. We’re calling on all businesses to consider the profound impact their old laptops can have."

