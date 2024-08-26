New Data Reveals Water Literacy Of NZ, Gen Z Worst Offenders With Value/Behaviour Mismatch

A recent research report by Finish has found that while Kiwis place water conservation as a high priority, we’re not walking the talk when it comes to our use of the precious resource, with 28% admitting they have ‘no idea’ how much water they use.

Surprisingly Gen Z, widely believed to be an eco-conscious generation, are the biggest culprits in terms of mismatched values and behaviours, with 21% of Gen Z surveyed agreeing they are not concerned about how much water they use and 36% claiming they like to have long showers at the end of the day.

More than half (51%) of Gen Z surveyed said they shower for 10 mins or more. And concerningly, one in seven (15%) Gen Zers surveyed agree we should be enjoying our lives now and not worrying about New Zealand’s water supply in the future.

Commenting on the findings, The Water Conservancy CEO Chris Philpot said: “Understanding our water use and where water comes from is the first step in the journey towards valuing water and using it wisely.

“This research is fascinating as it reflects what we’ve found across the Tasman in Australia. Everyone can play their part in conserving water by making small easy changes to their behaviour and choosing water efficient products,” said Philpot.

Younger generation less positive about water quality

The initial research study was conducted in 2022, canvassing more than 1,000 New Zealanders. It was repeated a year later, following the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabriel, and broadened to include 8-17 year olds. Interestingly, 8-17 year olds were the least likely of the age groups surveyed to associate water with terms such as ‘limited’, ‘drinkable’, ‘natural’ and ‘domesticated/suitable for humans to drink’.

More water usage than pre-Cyclone Gabriel

A comparison in the findings shows a year-on-year increase in New Zealander’s water usage - 10% more 25-34 year olds leaving sprinklers running to water their garden and a huge 15% more 35-49 year olds leaving the hose running when washing their cars. This trend may reflect the higher cost of living, leading more people to engage in activities at home such as installing home vegetable gardens.

While the majority of New Zealanders (60%) agree we need to protect our water now to be more resilient to climate change in the future, the findings reveal further education may be required to break current consumption habits.

Despite 32% of respondents boasting better water habits than their neighbours, it appears that a concerning number of Kiwi may not be following the ‘tap off’ guidance, leaving water running as they carry out household tasks, including:

Leaving the tap on while hand washing dishes (65%)

Leaving the tap on while brushing teeth (61%)

Leaving the tap on while pre-rinsing dishes before stacking them in the dishwasher (61%)

Leaving the sprinkler on to water the garden (42%)

Leaving the tap or hose on while washing the car (44%)

Finish spokesperson Dan Amza said: “Here in Aotearoa, New Zealand, Kiwis use nearly five times the amount of water required to cover basic needs. It’s clear from this Finish research that there is still some room to improve when it comes to water conservation. For example, skipping the pre-rinse before stacking the dishwasher could save you up to 40 litres of water per load.”

Finish supports Kiwis to help reduce water waste

In response to the findings and supporting Finish’s drive to help encourage Kiwis to practice smarter water habits, Finish has launched its own Water Literacy Challenge in schools across New Zealand. Through the programme, 15,000 Kiwi kids across the country will have the chance to participate in challenges that encourage smarter water use, and five schools to complete the most water saving tasks will receive a water tank for their orchard or garden – thanks to Finish – to further continue their smart water habits.

To view the full research report and learn more about Finish’s efforts to help reduce water waste, visit finish.co.nz/our-purpose/finishwaterwaste.

This research was commissioned by Finish and conducted by renowned market research company, YouGov. The first study was conducted online from 29 November – 6 December 2022 with a nationally representative sample of 1,000 New Zealanders aged 18 years and older. The second was conducted online from 21 December 2023 - 11 January 2024 and included a nationally representative sample of 1,008 New Zealanders aged 18 years and older and a separate sample of 168 children aged 8-17 years . In this document, by ‘New Zealanders’, we refer to adult New Zealanders aged 18 years and older.

The data has been weighted by age, gender and region to reflect the latest Stats NZ population estimates.

