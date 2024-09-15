Study Confirms: Super Typhoon Carina Strengthened By Fossil Fuel-Charged Climate Change

29 August 2024

A new study by World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that Super Typhoon Carina (known internationally as Gaemi) was intensified by anthropogenic climate change—that is, climate change supercharged by emissions from the fossil fuel industry. Commenting on this, Greenpeace climate campaigner Jefferson Chua said,

“This analysis by World Weather Attribution is confirming some of our long-held fears—that the fossil fuel industry’s carbon emissions pose a threat to human lives.

“Last July, Super Typhoon Carina hit three countries, leaving more than 100 people dead amid a trail of destruction in Taiwan, in China, and here in the Philippines, where it did not even make landfall. By merely interacting with the ongoing southwest monsoon, it caused heavy winds and torrential rainfall that killed 48 people and affected the lives of more than 6 million people in Manila and surrounding provinces. On top of that, the inclement weather was the direct cause of the sinking of at least one tanker that caused an oil spill in Manila Bay which continues to affect food supply and livelihoods in fishing communities along the coast.

“This new study tells us that, among other things, the number of storms like Carina have increased to 30% because of climate change, and that they will be 7% more intense. Already a new powerful typhoon is crossing Japan, threatening Japanese lives and again drawing in the monsoon. It’s only a matter of time before the next one.

“It must be abundantly clear by now that our current systems are inadequate to address escalating climate impacts and that the multi-hazard and unpredictable nature of climate change-intensified weather will push systems to the brink.

“Among those most at risk are people in rural communities with climate sensitive livelihoods as well as the urban poor. Those most responsible for the climate crisis, on the other hand, continue to escape accountability. Governments and ordinary citizens shouldn’t have to foot the bill for something caused by oil, gas, and coal companies, as proven repeatedly through empirical evidence.

“This study used both standard and new methods in tracing the influence of human activities on Super Typhoon Carina—primarily by emitting greenhouse gasses through burning fossil fuels. Its findings ought to be added to the long list of reasons for the Philippine government to establish accountability mechanisms such as passing the Climate Accountability Bill into law.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to take advantage of such tools, use them to pave the way for better systems to establish culpability and possible liability from carbon majors and make these polluters pay.”

Notes:

[1] World Weather Attribution Scientific Report: Climate change increased Typhoon Gaemi's wind speeds and rainfall, with devastating impacts across the western Pacific region

[2] Summary of Findings of WWA Scientific Report

