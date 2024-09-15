E Tū National Media Delegates Committee Statement On The Use Of AI In Journalism

29 August 2024

E tū represents working journalists in Aotearoa New Zealand wanting a meaningful say over how generative artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the industry.

AI can’t tell a fact from a lie. It can even create its own lie and amplify it. We accept AI is here, but media outlets must cooperate with their workers in how it is used and developed.

Priority should always be given to real journalists and human sources in telling our stories.

AI cannot replace the brain and integrity of a reporter, storyteller, producer, technician, or broadcaster doing what they’re great at. Media companies must respect the rights of content creators and their sources.

Journalists should be at the forefront of understanding the opportunities and limitations of using AI in a way that supports newsrooms and public trust in the media.

Māori journalists should be fully engaged in any development and use of AI to ensure Te Tiriti principles, te reo Māori and Māori representation in Aotearoa’s newsrooms are advanced.

The languages from which AI learns include little Māori or indigenous content. AI tools typically generate content using a hegemonic lens which is unrepresentative of our diverse society.

AI is good for some things but potentially disastrous for others. Commercial considerations for the development and deployment of AI must be balanced by the fundamental importance of truth and integrity in storytelling.

E tū media members are seeking to develop sector-wide guidelines for the deployment of AI in New Zealand journalism.

We will be asking key stakeholders to join a working group for this purpose and we believe the Government has a role to play in protecting journalism for the public good. This work is urgent in the face of AI being rolled out in ways that are already changing our stories.

This is part of a worldwide push by journalists to have meaningful engagement over AI through the work of the International Journalists Federation, as illustrated by the Paris Charter developed by Reporters Without Borders, and initiatives of the Australian Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance.

