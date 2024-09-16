Carterton Celebrates World Space Week 2024

Go Carterton is thrilled to announce the launch of Carterton's World Space Week, running from Saturday 5 October to Friday 11 October, 2024. As part of the global celebration of World Space Week, this local event promises an exciting lineup of space-themed activities and events that cater to everyone—whether you're a scientist, educator, space enthusiast, or simply curious about the universe.



World Space Week is celebrated annually from October 4 to October 10, marking two significant milestones in space exploration: the launch of Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967. Carterton is joining this international celebration, offering a unique programme to inspire and educate the local community about space.

"This year's World Space Week is a chance for everyone in Carterton to connect with the wonders of space and explore its impact on our lives and future," says Sam Leske of Go Carterton. "From inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers to educating the public on space technology's role in addressing climate change, there’s something for everyone."

Event Highlights:

Space and Climate Change: The 2024 theme shines a spotlight on how space exploration and technology contribute to understanding and combating climate change.

Astrophotography and Celestial Navigation: Some of New Zealand’s leading minds in Astrophysics and STEM fields will lead discussions, exhibitions, and hands-on workshops.

AeroSpace Education and Employment Expos: Explore space-related opportunities with tertiary providers and key Wellington organisations.

Local Collaborations: Go Carterton has partnered with local businesses, retailers, and organisations to deliver an engaging week of activities, from family-friendly events to expert-led discussions.

Wairarapa Dark Skies Reserve: Discover the beauty of the night sky in one of the best stargazing locations in the country.

Attendees can look forward to both free community activities and ticketed events, with full programme details and booking options available online at www.cartertonspaceweek.nz

This celebration is made possible through the generosity of major sponsors, Carterton District Council and WellingtonNZ and an active contribution from Carterton businesses and local organisations.

