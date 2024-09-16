Innovative Kiwi Businesses Unlock Global Opportunities With AI

Two innovative startups show how AI can enable ingenious Kiwis to develop new products for global markets, says Callaghan Innovation Chief Executive, Stefan Korn.

Prosaic and Script Sense showcased very different use-cases at the AI Activator launch last week. Script Sense is an award-winning AI platform that helps pharmacists to overcome workforce challenges, enhance efficiency, and improve patient care.

"AI has opened up a world of opportunities for Script Sense to innovate in the pharmacy sector," says co-founder Kieran Erasmuson. "By harnessing AI, we've created a platform that not only addresses the pressing issue of pharmacy workforce shortages in New Zealand but also has the potential to transform healthcare operations globally.

“Our AI-driven approach allows pharmacists to focus on what truly matters – patient care – while improving efficiency and safety. As a Kiwi company, we're excited to showcase how AI can enable us to develop world-class solutions that can compete on the global stage,” he says.

Prosaic is an AI-powered app that uses AI and open banking to help small businesses, sole traders and their accountants to automate the process of finding deductible expenses and income tax credits.

"AI enables startups to solve old problems in new and innovative ways – especially when combined with emerging technology like open banking.

“Using AI to automate time consuming tasks – in our case identifying and categorising thousands of business transactions instantly – not only translates into immediate, positive impacts for Kiwi business users, but opens opportunities for a wave of AI-native startups from New Zealand to export new solutions to the world too. It's a pretty exciting time," says Prosaic Co-founder, Nick Houldsworth.

Designed to boost economic growth and exports via the rapid adoption of AI, the AI Activator is a Callaghan Innovation collaboration with partners NZTE and NIWA.

“We are delighted to be working with NZTE and NIWA to support innovative, and ambitious startups to use the transformative power of AI to develop world-leading products, find a competitive edge, or boost productivity,” says Stefan Korn.

Recent research commissioned by the AI Forum found that 67 per cent of Aotearoa New Zealand businesses surveyed are using AI, with most of these using generative AI.

“It’s great to see so many businesses taking advantage of automation and efficiency gains through AI on a wide range of tasks. This is helping to free people up to focus on higher level, strategic work and opportunities to accelerate growth,” says Stefan Korn.

“We are looking forward to supporting businesses – wherever they are on their AI journey – to take advantage of a new world of opportunities for growth,” he says.

About the AI Activator

The AI Activator is supporting founders and companies with the rapid adoption of AI to boost productivity and create a competitive advantage for New Zealand businesses in global markets. Led by Callaghan Innovation, in partnership with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), the AI Activator provides access to AI experts, R&D resources and capabilities, AI tools for businesses and interactive learning modules. Modelled after the successful Callaghan Innovation Healthtech Activator, the AI Activator aims to rapidly increase the overall AI usage and talent base across New Zealand to accelerate growth and global competitiveness.

