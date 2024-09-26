Kiwi Design And Development Studio RUSH Tackling Global AI Challenges As Part Of Innovative Shapeshift Series

New Zealand technology and design studio, RUSH, is playing a key role in addressing global challenges related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) through its involvement in the Shapeshift global event series. A global initiative led by Illinois Tech’s Institute of Design (ID), Shapeshift convenes experts from around the world to explore how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping society, with a focus on ensuring that these technologies uphold democratic values and social responsibility. The series began with an event in Tāmaki Makaurau on 13 September 2024, centring around the question, ‘Will AI turbo-charge or cripple democracy?’

The Auckland event featured international guest speakers Anijo Mathew, Dean of the Institute of Design at Illinois Tech, and Albert Shum, former Corporate Vice President of Design at Microsoft, alongside local innovation strategist Roger Dennis. Each brought a unique perspective on how AI is transforming society. Mathew emphasised the need for optimism balanced with caution, stating, “Just because we can create something with AI, doesn’t mean we should.” His insights underscored the importance of responsible innovation, where ethical considerations must guide technological advancements.

Albert Shum highlighted the often-overlooked long-term consequences of AI, noting that while big tech companies view this moment as an opportunity for growth and collaboration, the focus must shift to addressing AI’s societal impact. “We need to prioritise inclusive technology solutions that consider not just early adopters, but those who stand to benefit the most,” Shum said, pointing to innovative uses of AI in healthcare and education that can enhance rather than replace human capabilities.

Roger Dennis discussed the historical roots of misinformation, and the modern threat posed by AI-driven disinformation. He warned of AI’s potential to spread false information at an unprecedented scale, citing examples of AI-bot farms and deepfake technologies. “If democracy is based on trust, the rapid spread of misinformation through AI can fundamentally undermine that trust,” Dennis stated, highlighting the need for robust measures to ensure the integrity of information in democratic processes.

A workshop at the event asked attending business leaders, academics, technologists, policymakers, and designers to focus on a practical solution that would enable AI to support rather than undermine democracy. Key ideas included an AI-driven platform designed to verify information for first-time voters, and a conversational AI interface for elderly citizens that would provide trusted information in familiar and accessible formats. Another proposed solution was a personalised app for new immigrants, offering context-rich information in their native languages to help them engage meaningfully in New Zealand’s democratic processes.

RUSH’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Danu Abeysuriya, spoke of the design and technology company’s commitment to leveraging AI for social good. “We believe in creating technology that serves people and makes lives better. Our involvement in Shapeshift is about ensuring AI is used responsibly to enhance democratic engagement and foster inclusive participation,” said Abeysuriya.

“The solutions discussed, such as AI tools for verifying information and personalised platforms for isolated citizens, demonstrate how human-centred design thinking can be applied to address some of society’s most complex challenges. We’re thrilled to be involved and look forward to taking these ideas to the next level.”

The insights and tangible solutions from Auckland will contribute to ongoing discussions in the Shapeshift series, which includes future events across other global cities and will culminate in a major conference in Chicago in May 2025. This series aims to build a collective understanding of AI’s impact on society and develop shared solutions that are ethical, inclusive, and aligned with human values. Alongside global leaders, RUSH will continue to advocate for technology that prioritises societal benefits and addresses the broader implications of AI on democracy and beyond.

