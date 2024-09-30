Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Viticulture Research Programme To Boost New Zealand Vineyard Productivity

Monday, 30 September 2024, 9:21 pm
Press Release: Bragato Research Institute

Vineyard profitability is key to ensuring a thriving New Zealand wine industry. As costs continue to rise, producers must adapt and innovate to remain profitable. A new research programme called Next Generation Viticulture, led by Bragato Research Institute (BRI), has been designed to address these challenges. The programme will explore ways to grow vines more efficiently, turning sunlight into grapes.

“The programme’s vision is to increase the profitability of the New Zealand wine industry by improving vineyard productivity, reducing variability in yields, while delivering exceptional quality New Zealand wines the world demands,” says New Zealand Winegrowers Chair Clive Jones.

Mr Jones made the announcement following the signing of a new partnership between the Ministry for Primary Industries, New Zealand Winegrowers, and seven wine business co-investors contributing cash and in-kind. Bragato Research Institute is contracted to manage and deliver the programme.

Next Generation Viticulture will run over seven years, building on research developed and applied in New Zealand premium horticultural crops. The programme will trial several innovative planting and canopy configurations to maximise light interception by both buds and leaves to increase the number and distribution of high-quality fruiting sites on each vine. These trials will be built across a network of commercial vineyard properties in the greater Marlborough region.

BRI’s new CEO Dr Juliet Ansell says, “Next Generation Viticulture is aligned with BRI’s research strategy, which has a strong focus on improving vineyard profitability and sustainable winegrowing.”

“We aim to provide the tools and knowledge for the industry to make better winegrowing decisions, as the programme develops, we will hold regular workshops and field days to deliver knowledge to the benefit of the wider industry.”

