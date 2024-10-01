New 3D Mapping Tool Launched To Assist Nature Investment Decisions

Launched today, Navigator X for Waitaha / Canterbury is a mapping tool that helps people decide where to focus their ecosystem reconstruction efforts. Ecosystem reconstruction is a specific kind of ecological restoration where native ecosystems are reconstructed from scratch. Navigator X was created by the Eco-index research programme to improve access to environmental information.

Co-Director of Eco-index, Dr Kiri Joy Wallace (University of Waikato) says “We want to help people who are interested in bringing local nature back to their landscapes. Cantabrians can now access region-wide information to help pinpoint places where ecosystem reconstruction will have the best return on investment.”

Navigator X allows users to explore a 3D landscape with different coloured layers draped across the riverbanks, plains and slopes of Waitaha / Canterbury. Eco-index Data Scientists created the map by weaving the best available and trusted national environmental datasets with economic and ecological know-how.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The coloured layers provide information about how “optimal” each area is for reconstructing native ecosystems. It allows users to consider a range of prioritisation options that represent their own reasons for undertaking ecosystem reconstruction. The prioritisation options include improving land stability, creating riparian benefits and supporting threatened environments.

This new mapping tool is especially helpful for groups wanting to collaborate across large landscapes. Wairewa Rūnanga Executive representative, Ana Gray (Kāti Irakehu, Ngāi Tahu) says "We see value in this map for supporting both rūnanga and catchment groups to get restoration work done in the right places. Greater benefits can be achieved for te taiao, including people, when we work collaboratively".

Miria Goodwin, member of the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network says "The Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network is working hard alongside many others to restore health to the ecosystems and catchments of the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River and Port Hills - this 3D science-based map will help groups like ours confirm they are working in the right places and, when used alongside local ground-truthing and strong community and landowner partnerships, will likely be useful for funding applications, prioritisation processes, and interactions with others working in Canterbury".

Navigator X is helpful because many of the diverse native forests, dunelands and wetlands that once cloaked the Waitaha / Canterbury landscape are missing. Reconstructing them will support biodiversity such as native birds, bats, reptiles, plants, fungi and microorganisms. Native ecosystem reconstruction will also improve local ecosystem services such as filtration and retention of rainwater to reduce floods, erosion control, and mitigation of natural hazards such as flooding, fire and landslides.

Eco-index Co-Director Dr John Reid (Ngāti Pikiao, Tainui) says “Navigator X does not provide the whole picture for ecosystem reconstruction, but does add something new to the toolbox for decision-makers in large landscapes. We hope Navigator X for Waitaha / Canterbury will make prioritisation of reconstruction locations easier and more cost effective”.

Navigator X does not provide any landowner, local authority or private information.

© Scoop Media

