Reforming Building Consents - Expert Reaction

The government wants to streamline the current system, which involves 67 Building Consent Authorities across the motu.

The options under consideration include reducing the number of Consent Authorities, as well as allowing building inspections to be done by private companies.

The SMC asked experts to comment.

Carolyn Hill, Lecturer in Environmental Planning, University of Waikato, comments:

"This reform centres on two key questions – how construction (and housing in particular) can be made more affordable, and who is going to carry the liability.

"Reform of the building consent system is critical to address one aspect of unaffordability – being the costs associated with long processing times and inconsistency between Building Consent Authorities. But if Aotearoa New Zealand is going to take housing seriously, it needs to address tax reform and commit to public sector housing provision as well.

"It’s one thing to say liability can be carried by the private sector, and another to actually make that happen – especially as problems only rear their heads decades down the line. Lessons from the 1990s Leaky Buildings saga will be critical here if we are to avoid serious adverse outcomes for future taxpayers.

"Finally, what’s the opportunity here? This proposed regulatory reform is not in isolation – it’s the latest iteration of long political wrestling with questions of development, infrastructure and environment. This work must happen together with Resource Management Act reform, with new thinking about what needs to be regulated, how, and where to frame it up in legislation. A holistic approach is critical for genuine efficiencies – and actually good outcomes – for New Zealand and New Zealanders."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

No conflict of interest.

Dr Richard Templer, Chief Executive, Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau, comments:

"Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau agrees the building consents system needs to be reformed, and it’s encouraging to see the Government address this issue.

"An efficient and effective building consent system with appropriate checks and balances – underpinned by principles of accountability, clarity as to who is qualified for different kinds of work, and public safety – should be the goal of any reform in this area. There are a number of ways to achieve this, but Engineering New Zealand is concerned that introducing private companies into the system could comprise outcomes of public safety, quality and liability, as happened previously.

"Minister Penk has observed there is variation in consenting processes. An option here is for producer statements to be formalised within consenting processes. Building and fire design work – which have a clear degree of complexity – should also require a producer statement from a Chartered Professional Engineer. Combined, these measures could easily serve to improve quality, accountability and standardisation."

Conflict of interest statement: Engineering New Zealand is a non-profit membership organisation dedicated to promoting the interests of engineers and engineering, and does so by having a voice on topical issues.

© Scoop Media